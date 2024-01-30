CalPortland Decarbonization Research Project Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Award

CalPortland Company

30 Jan, 2024, 13:30 ET

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive $4 million in funding for a decarbonization project that will mineralize CO2 from cement manufactured in recycled concrete and paste to manufacture low-carbon cementitious materials.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office recently announced $171 million for 49 projects that will reduce industrial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and move the nation closer to a net-zero economy. This funding is part of DOE's Technologies for Industrial Emissions Reduction Development Program (TIEReD), which leverages resources across the Department's applied research offices to invest in fundamental science, research, development, initial pilot-scale demonstration projects, and technical assistance and workforce development.

"CalPortland is dedicated to providing low carbon building materials through science-based research and development and we are honored to receive this grant from the U.S. Department of Energy," said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President & CEO. "Using low carbon concrete to build America's infrastructure will ensure a resilient and long-lasting environment for future generations."

The 49 selectees represent high-impact, applied research, development, and pilot-scale technology validation and demonstration (RD&D) projects that will reduce energy usage and GHG emissions from high GHG-emitting industrial subsectors along with cross-sector industrial decarbonization approaches. Of the projects selected, 16 will be led by private industry, 22 by academic institutions, 3 by non-profit organizations, and 8 by DOE National Laboratories.                                                                   

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Summerlin, Nevada. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

