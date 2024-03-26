CALPORTLAND EARNS 2024 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR THE 20TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SUMMERLIN, Nev., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This is CalPortland's twentieth consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award, a feat not matched by any other industrial company.

CalPortland has earned ENERGY STAR's Partner of the Year Award for 20 consecutive years.

"We are honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for the 20th consecutive year," said Allen Hamblen, CalPortland President & CEO. "This year's award is especially meaningful as it reflects the ongoing commitment by CalPortland employees to build a culture of awareness surrounding energy efficiency and carbon reduction strategies that is making a significant impact on the future."

Since 2003, CalPortland's energy management efforts have reduced the company's overall energy intensity by nearly 17 percent, avoiding 4.2 million metric tons of CO 2 . This equates to removing nearly one million gasoline powered cars from the road annually.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Summerlin, Nevada. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

SOURCE CalPortland Company