CALPORTLAND RECOGNIZED BY TANDEM GLOBAL FOR ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland Company is proud to announce it has achieved Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification, powered by Tandem Global, for its conservation programs at the El Segundo Ready Mix Plant and the Crestmore Center for Technical Excellence, integrating Landscaped Habitat and Awareness & Community Engagement projects.

The El Segundo Ready Mix Plant program earned Certified Gold, the highest level of recognition, distinguishing it among more than 600 WHC Conservation Certification programs worldwide. This distinction reflects the site's strong commitment to habitat stewardship, employee engagement, and conservation education.

In addition, the Crestmore Center for Technical Excellence achieved WHC Conservation Silver Certification for its California native plant garden, further demonstrating CalPortland's leadership in advancing environmental stewardship across its operations.

At both sites, pollinator-friendly landscapes planted with California native species provide essential habitat while enhancing biodiversity in highly developed areas. Employee involvement and community education further strengthen environmental awareness and long-term stewardship.

"The El Segundo Ready Mix Plant and Crestmore Center for Technical Excellence are recognized as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification," said Margaret O'Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, Tandem Global. "Companies achieving WHC Certification, like CalPortland, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them."

"The WHC Conservation Certification reflects CalPortland's ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship," said Allen Hamblen, Chief Executive Officer, CalPortland. "Thanks to the dedication of our employees, we are able to pursue long-term goals that protect the environment while contributing to stronger, more resilient communities."

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center) provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. They work across sectors and at all levels of organizations to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water – from field operations to boardrooms and beyond. https://tandemglobal.org/

About CalPortland Company

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its corporate office in Summerlin, Nevada. www.calportland.com

