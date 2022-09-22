CALSTART HOSTS ZERO-EMISSION TRUCK EXPO AT GLOBAL CLIMATE ENERGY ACTION FORUM

"The future of clean transportation is already here and will be on display at CALSTART's Zero-Emission Truck Expo. With 136 zero-emission truck models currently available for purchase and with many more on the way, CALSTART is proud to play a pivotal role with manufacturers, policy makers, fleets, and regulators to help with zero-emission transportation solutions," said John Boesel, president and CEO of CALSTART.

CALSTART monitors the market for zero-emissions trucks, noting that as of March 2022, there were 1,200 electric trucks on the road in the U.S. and more than 140,000 more on order.

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles represent just 5% of all vehicles on the road, but they produce more than one-third of transportation emissions globally. Zero-emission trucks and buses are critical to solving the climate crisis, promoting healthier air, and delivering economic, job, and operational benefits.

About CALSTART

A nonprofit organization with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California and central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

SOURCE CALSTART Inc