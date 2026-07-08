Calumet Issues Redemption Notice for $100 Million of 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the "Company" or "Calumet") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (the "Partnership") and Calumet Finance Corp. (together with the Partnership, the "Issuers"), have given notice for redemption of all of the outstanding $100 million 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP Nos. 131477 AZ4 and U13077 AR0) that were originally issued in January 2025 (the "2028 Mirror Notes"), to be effected on July 15, 2026 at a cash redemption price of 102.438% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the redemption date.

"Today's announcement marks another important milestone in our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet and reducing interest expense," said David Lunin, CFO. "We also reduced borrowings under our revolving credit facility during the second quarter. With operating momentum and a favorable outlook, we are well positioned to continue accelerating deleveraging while investing in the growth opportunities that create long-term shareholder value."

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2028 Mirror Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption of the 2028 Mirror Notes is described in the notice of full redemption distributed to holders on July 2, 2026.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "will," "may," "intend," "believe," "expect," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "should," "could," "would," or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The statements discussed in this press release that are not purely historical data are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the redemption of the 2028 Mirror Notes. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding known material risks, uncertainties and other factors that can affect future results, please see our ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K of the Company and other filings with the SEC by the Company. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.