Calumet to Attend Goldman Sachs Carbonomics Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today plans to attend the Goldman Sachs Carbonomics Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in London, England. Calumet will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference and participating in a panel discussion regarding decarbonization in the aviation industry.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

