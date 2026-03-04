TRUFUEL® Announces Record-Breaking Sales as Rapid Growth Continues

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFUEL®, an industry leader in precision-engineered fuel, has achieved the highest monthly sales volume in the company's history, eclipsing the brands' previous monthly high by over 10%.

This milestone, which comes on the heels of a record sales year in 2025, reflects the growing reliance on TRUFUEL by customers who depend on their equipment to perform when it matters most. From winter storms and power outages to routine property maintenance, consumers continue to turn to engineered, ready-to-use fuel solutions that eliminate guesswork and deliver consistent performance.

"This new monthly sales record is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust customers place in our products," said Scott Obermeier, President, Specialties at Calumet. "Our consistent growth also shows the confidence consumers place in the TruFuel brand, whether it be for home use in snowblowers and lawn equipment, a growing niche in portable power generation, or professional demand when extreme performance and reliability matter most."

About TRUFUEL®

TRUFUEL® is the nation's first ready-to-use fuel engineered specifically with the most advanced synthetic lubricants and performance-enhancing additives for outdoor power equipment. It is available for 4-cycle engines, as well as 2-cycle engines in 50:1 and 40:1 mix ratios. The precise fuel-to-oil blend in TRUFUEL assures the correct ratio every time, and eliminates the need for mixing gas station gas and oil. TRUFUEL is ethanol-free, protecting small engines from the corrosive nature of ethanol while ensuring peak performance of equipment. The product features a re-sealable cap and has a shelf life of more than 2 years after opening the can and 5 years unopened for convenient storage. TRUFUEL products are manufactured by Calumet Branded Products, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT). To learn more, visit www.trufuel50.com.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.