Calvac Paving Announces it will Attend and Exhibit at the 2018 CAA Connect - Rental Housing Conference & Expo

As a company spokesperson noted, the event, which will be hosted by the California Apartment Association, offers invaluable opportunities to network, get updates on market trends, learn from a variety of industry experts and visit the always-popular vendor expo. About 1,500 professionals are expected to attend the one-day event.

"Attendees can learn from experts in the rental housing industry, including tips and advice on how to increase your closing rates, resident retention and net operating income," the spokesperson noted, adding that everyone who attends will walk away with new tools and skills that they can start using right away.

The team from Calvac Paving will be meeting and greeting fellow attendees from their booth in the expo; people are welcome to come by at any time and say hello to the team, as well as enter to win a raffle. Like last year, anyone who takes a photo of Calvac Paving's booth and uses the hashtag #CAAConnectExpo when they post it on social media will automatically be entered to win a prize.

As always, representatives from Calvac Paving are looking forward to sponsoring the conference and expo, as well as meeting other vendors and business owners in the rental housing industry.

"Also, since we have been in the Bay Area now for well over 40 years, we are confident that we can answer just about any questions that attendees have about the asphalt and concrete industry," the spokesperson noted.

"And of course, we always enjoy seeing familiar faces and making new clients."

