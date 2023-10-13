Calvac Paving is Currently Seeking Applicants for Two Estimator/Sales Consultant Positions

The Position Leads Calvac Paving's Sales and Estimating Functions By Building Strong Relationships with New and Existing Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Garson, CEO of Calvac Paving, is pleased to announce that they are currently looking to hire two Estimator/Sales Consultants. Applicants should be competent and familiar with asphalt and concrete maintenance.

To learn more about the position and how to apply, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/estimator-sales-consultant-asphalt-and-concrete-paving/ .

As Garson noted, The Estimator/Sales Consultant leads Calvac Paving's sales and estimating functions by building strong relationships with new and existing customers by taking ownership of each stage of the planning and implementation of every project.

"Successful Estimators engage with clients, develop the scope of work to meet the needs of the customer, manage the project from start to finish, ensure the highest quality final product, and follow up with customer for future opportunities," Garson said.

The main responsibilities for the Estimator/Sales Consultant position are as follows:

Target potential and existing clients and develop relationships to acquire new opportunities

Assess potential jobs to determine price, planning, and development of proposed bids

Coordinate with accounting, production, and management to provide the highest quality product and level of service

Partner with production to achieve the highest level of profitability and customer satisfaction.

Engage with clients and gather first-hand information via site visits, formal and informal meetings, lunches, etc.

Conduct research to obtain data on labor costs, materials, transport, equipment, production times, etc.

Obtain and review offers and quotes by subcontractors or vendors

Build relationships with key contractors and vendors (subcontractors, suppliers, engineers etc.)

Attend and engage with potential vendors or clients at marketing events.

Identify, generate, and distribute change orders and submittals as needed.

The required skills for the position include:

Project management experience in paving, concrete and seal coating applications.

The ability to work under pressure to meet goals, budgets, and deadlines

Ability to communicate effectively with clients, subcontractors, and vendors.

Familiarization with customer base including Property Managers, Board Members, Owners, Facility Managers, General Contractors, inspectors, city officials, etc.

"This position would service the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Benefits include medical, dental, paid time off, a company vehicle and a fuel card. Compensation includes a base salary and commission with a matching 401(K)," Garson said.

Calvac Paving is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit http://www.calvacpaving.com/

