Calvac Paving Names Five Reasons Asphalt Should Be Maintained Right Now

SAN JOSE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Calvac Paving, a Bay Area asphalt and concrete maintenance company, knows how challenging the last 18 months have been for home and business owners. Many companies had no choice but to close temporarily or permanently, which in turn has led to neglected pavement throughout the Bay Area.

To encourage home and business owners to assess and repair their parking lots, driveways and other paved areas, Calvac Paving has just released a blog that gives five reasons why right now is the best time to maintain asphalt.

To read the new blog in its entirety, please visit https://www.calvacpaving.com/five-reasons-the-best-time-to-maintain-your-asphalt-is-now/.

As the blog notes, correcting any asphalt related issues will not only help the parking lot or other paved area look better, it will also help ensure that the problem will not get worse, and more expensive to fix, over time.

The first reason home or business owners should maintain their asphalt as soon as possible is because of fluctuating oil prices, which have a direct impact on the cost of asphalt and concrete.

"In July 2020, the cost of asphalt tumbled to a low not seen since March of 2017," the blog noted, adding that one year later, the price has increased by nearly 50 percent.

"With prices going up, now is the best time to lock in current rates for asphalt and concrete before the cost jumps even higher."

In addition, business parking lots that are cracked and faded may imply that the company is still closed—even if it is back open for business. By repairing the parking lot and other paved areas, business owners will clearly communicate to their valued customers that they are open.

Safety is another reason that damaged asphalt must be repaired.

"If a customer trips and falls because of poorly cared-for paving, your business may be liable for any injuries they sustain," the blog notes.

