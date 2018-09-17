Calvac Paving Will Be Exhibiting at CACM's 2019 Northern California Law Seminar & Expo on January 24th and 25th

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvac Paving, a Bay Area asphalt and concrete maintenance company, is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's CACM (California Association of Community Managers) Northern CA Law Seminar & Expo. The event will take place on January 24th and 25th at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

To learn more about CACM's Northern CA Law Seminar & Expo, please visit https://www.cacm.org/what-we-offer/education/events/northern-ca-law-seminar.html

Calvac Paving will be exhibiting in the Exhibit Hall at Booth #122. In addition, Calvac Paving will also be the Drink Ticket Sponsor at the Welcome Reception that will take place on Thursday evening and will have drink tickets to give away. The festive welcome event will feature a no-host bar, tasty appetizers, and chances for informal networking.

"Get ready to join us once again as we explore important legislation and legal issues impacting California community associations," noted a spokesperson for the Expo, adding that the event promises a variety of breakout sessions, access to California's legal experts, and an exhibit hall packed with the latest industry products.

"Leading attorneys, community managers and other subject matter experts will share their knowledge and experience, while the interactive format allows you and your peers to join the conversation and provide other perspectives."

"Representatives from Calvac Paving are really looking forward to taking part in the event, as well as networking during the reception on Thursday night," the company spokesperson noted, adding that they hope that everyone will take the time to visit their booth at the Expo.

"We have been in the asphalt and concrete maintenance business for over four decades, and we thoroughly enjoy having the opportunity to spend time with many of our current clients as well as meet new clients. This is also a great opportunity to share knowledge and answer question in a casual setting."

Calvac Paving is a full-service asphalt and concrete maintenance company that has been serving the greater Bay Area since 1974. For more information, please visit http://www.calvacpaving.com/

