CAMA™, the World's First Adaptive Sleep System, Debuts at CES 2026

Water Robotics Introduces Active Ergonomics, Real-Time Intelligence That Physically Adapts Furniture

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Robotics will debut CAMA™, the world's first fully adaptive sleep system, at CES 2026. Designed to physically respond to how the human body rests and moves, CAMA introduces a new category called Active Ergonomics.

The system will be unveiled during a focused press and analyst briefing at the Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Booth #53371 (Smart Home).

"When the mind is fully occupied, and especially during sleep, the body stops actively managing how it is supported and simply yields to its environment," said Teja Vinukollu, Founder and CEO of Water Robotics "Furniture, however, has remained passive for centuries. CAMA is designed to respond in those moments, behaving like a living support structure that learns how the body rests and adapts continuously in real time. Active Ergonomics brings intelligence into motion."

CAMA represents a breakthrough in sleep technology and home robotics, introducing Active Ergonomics, a new category of intelligent furniture that senses the human body and adapts instantly. Unlike traditional beds that remain static throughout the night, CAMA uses thousands of embedded sensors, precision actuators, and machine learning models to understand posture, predict musculoskeletal load, and physically reshape its surface in real time, without interrupting sleep.

What is Active Ergonomics?

Active Ergonomics treats furniture as a responsive system rather than a fixed surface. Instead of relying on presets or occasional adjustments, CAMA adapts continuously as the body rests and moves, allowing support to change automatically throughout the night.

Built for a New Era of Intelligent Living

Developed by a team spanning robotics, mechanical engineering, and AI, CAMA is the first product in Water Robotics' Active Ergonomics platform. Future systems, including FLOW™, extend the same adaptive principles beyond sleep, signaling a shift from static furniture to environments that respond continuously to human presence and movement.

CAMA will be available for pre-order starting on January 8th. Learn more about this revolutionary sleep system at https://www.waterobots.com/cama

Press & Analyst Briefing

January 8, 2026

11:00–11:15 AM PT

Venetian Expo, Halls A–D

Booth #53371 (Smart Home)

For more information, visit www.waterobots.com.

About Water Robotics, Inc.

Water Robotics, Inc. is creating a new category of adaptive furniture using robotics, real-time intelligence, and biomechanical insight. Its Active Ergonomics platform enables products that continuously sense, learn, and physically adapt to human needs, unlocking a new future for comfort, posture, and health. CAMA is its adaptive sleeping system launching at CES 2026.

