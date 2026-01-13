Water Robotics Introduces CAMA™, the First Autonomous Sleep System That Adapts Throughout the Night

Unveiled at CES 2026, CAMA Sleep System introduces Active Ergonomics in the bedroom, a new era of sleep technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuting at CES 2026, Water Robotics announced CAMA™, an autonomous sleep system with 10,000+ embedded sensors and 45+ adaptive zones that continuously responds to the human body throughout the night. Customers can express interest ahead of Fall 2026 availability.

People spend a third of their lives in bed. Yet for centuries, beds have remained static surfaces that force bodies to adapt to them. CAMA reverses this relationship.

"The body changes position 10-40 times per night," said Teja Vinukollu, Founder and CEO of Water Robotics. "With 10,000+ sensors monitoring pressure and position, CAMA recognizes these transitions and adapts its surface accordingly. You're not sleeping on a mattress. You're sleeping within a responsive system."

As the body moves through sleep cycles, CAMA's embedded intelligence responds in real-time: redistributing pressure across 45+ independent zones, adjusting support geometry, and maintaining optimal spinal alignment without waking the sleeper. This happens autonomously, silently, and continuously.

What CAMA Unlocks: Real Stories from Early Users

Beyond technical specifications, CAMA creates moments that static beds cannot. When a baby is left momentarily unattended on the bed, CAMA's edge sensors detect the small body's movement toward the perimeter and subtly adjust the surface angle, creating a gentle valley that keeps the child safely centered.

One beta user discovered her favorite feature by accident: "When my husband ignores me for his phone, I press the proximity button and CAMA literally rolls him into me. It's become our inside joke. The bed takes my side."

For pregnant users, CAMA supports left-side sleeping during the second and third trimesters.

During recovery from back surgery, another user found CAMA's micro-adjustments prevented the pressure sores that typically develop from extended bed rest, while its gradual morning tilt sequence made getting out of bed less painful.

Couples report that CAMA's dual-zone intelligence maintains individual support preferences while sleeping, then seamlessly blends zones when they move closer together.

Active Ergonomics: Furniture That Moves With You

CAMA pioneers Active Ergonomics: furniture with embedded intelligence that physically adapts to human bodies rather than forcing adaptation to static structures. The platform's 10,000+ pressure sensors, precision actuators, and on-device machine learning create furniture that behaves more like a responsive organism than an object.

CAMA will be priced at approximately $12,000 USD retail. You can see CAMA in action here: [Watch CAMA in Action] Customers can get more information and express interest now at www.waterobots.com/cama with availability in Fall 2026.

About Water Robotics

Water Robotics (https://www.waterobots.com/) develops computationally living furniture that adapts to humans. The company's Active Ergonomics platform represents the first commercial application of real-time adaptive furniture systems.

