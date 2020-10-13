Cambia Health Solutions Welcomes Scott Seymour As Vice President Of Network Management And Provider Partnership Innovation

He comes to Cambia from Aetna, where he was most recently head of value-based solutions management for Medicare and commercial plans. He provided strategic leadership for contracting and engagement strategies enterprise-wide to transition providers from fee-for-service contracts to those that use data to improve individuals' health. During his time in value-based contracting, Medicare membership covered in a value-based solution grew significantly, resulting in improved quality of health outcomes for a greater share of the population.

"Collaborative and innovative relationships with providers are critical to ensuring we can improve the health of people and their families. Scott's success in driving value-based arrangements and his deep industry experience will help continue our commitment to providing value for our members and customers, and an improved experience for our provider partners," said Dr. Marion Couch, Cambia senior vice president and chief medical officer.

"Cambia's dedication to transforming health care to be more person-focused and economically sustainable was an attraction for me," Seymour said. "Having spent the past 20 years with a national payer, I look forward to developing relationships at the regional level to further improve health care."

Seymour's health insurance expertise began in underwriting before he became an actuary and ultimately moved to the business side. Before working in value-based solutions, he led Medicare Part D analytics and supported a pilot program for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services aimed at high-risk, co-morbid members. His involvement in value-based solutions includes experience as both a contract negotiator and an engagement manager of outcomes-based payment models before leading value-based solutions.

About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We are a family of over 20 companies that work together to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our solutions empower over 80 million Americans nationwide, including more than 3 million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/Cambia.

SOURCE Cambia Health Solutions

Related Links

www.cambiahealth.com

