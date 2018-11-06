Cambium Networks Announces cnMatrix Enterprise Switches to Provide a Cloud-Managed Intelligent Edge Unified Wired/Wireless Network

cnMatrix switches feature:

Policy-Based Automation : Ability to profile devices and automatically configure the switch port based on the defined policy for the device type

: Ability to profile devices and automatically configure the switch port based on the defined policy for the device type Auto Policy Wipe : Improves security by automatically wiping out dynamic port configuration when the device disconnects

: Improves security by automatically wiping out dynamic port configuration when the device disconnects Network Segmentation : Provides a secure environment for critical network resources by automatically placing devices in the appropriate network segment based on their profile

: Provides a secure environment for critical network resources by automatically placing devices in the appropriate network segment based on their profile Wireless Aware : Enables policy automation, easy monitoring, and troubleshooting across the unified wired/wireless network

: Enables policy automation, easy monitoring, and troubleshooting across the unified wired/wireless network Site Survivability : Mirrored operating parameters enable full operation when connectivity to the cloud is lost

: Mirrored operating parameters enable full operation when connectivity to the cloud is lost Cloud Management: cnMaestro's free cloud-based management platform provides rich lifecycle management, configuration and control, and security services; which can also be made available with on-premise deployment options

"Enterprises are looking to manage network complexity with a unified view of the entire network and having common policies across wired and wireless networks," said Rohit Mehra, Vice President, Network Infrastructure, IDC. "Cloud-managed enterprise grade switching, in conjunction with an enterprise wireless architecture, can deliver a unified access network while reducing the threat of security breaches and improving automation with policy-based configuration that eliminates error-prone manual configurations."

"Cloud-managed cnMatrix switching together with cnPilot Enterprise Wi-Fi solutions provide Intelligent Edge capabilities that improve network performance while reducing the time and cost of deploying and managing a unified wired/wireless network," said Rad Sethuraman, Vice President of Product Line Management for Cambium Networks. "Intelligent Edge solutions bring policy-based automation that simplifies operations and improves security. The network is more resilient to outages and users stay connected."

cnMatrix switches are available now from Cambium Networks global resellers listed here.

Cambium Networks is hosting a live webinar to present the cnMatrix switch solutions. The free event is at 9 am US Central Time on Tuesday, November 27. Register to attend the webinar here.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

PR Contact:

Sara Black

Bospar

213.618.1501

sara@bospar.com

SOURCE Cambium Networks

Related Links

http://www.cambiumnetworks.com/

