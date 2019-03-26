Cambium Networks Announces PTP 820E E-Band 2.5 Gbps Point-to-Point Backhaul

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the PTP 820E E-band Radio, a compact full outdoor high-capacity backhaul operating in the E-band (70-80 GHz). Enterprise, industrial and service provider network operators now have more choices in spectrum to leverage in their network. Approved by the FCC and ETSI, the PTP 820E supports 62.5, 125, 250, and 500 MHz channels and delivers up to 2.5 Gbps Ethernet throughput. An attractive feature of the PTP 820E is the Multi-band ability to combine E-band and microwave transmissions in the 11 – 24 GHz bands using a single antenna for high throughput; which results in lower operating costs for the network operator by reducing tower rental and antenna procurement costs; and higher network availability. The PTP 820E extends the wireless connectivity options for backhaul infrastructure in Cambium Networks' Wireless Fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions.

The PTP 820E supports a variety of configurations:

1+0

SFP+ port for single cable connectivity

Multi-band (E-band and microwave)

RFU-E Interoperability

The link also provides high throughput capacity:

500 MHz channel – 2.5 Gbps at 64 QAM

250 MHz channel – 1.6 Gbps at 256 QAM

125 MHz channel – 920 Mbps at 512QAM

62.5 MHz channel – 500 Mbps at 1KQAM

"The PTP 820E supports multiband configurations with PTP 820C or PTP 820S licensed microwave solutions and can share a single multiband antenna," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Cambium Networks. "The PTP 820E's multiband configuration enables operators to benefit simultaneously from the high capacity of E-band and the high reliability of microwave, while optimizing capital investment and operating expenses."

The PTP 820E shares the same UI and similar features as the PTP 820 series and is easy to use. Installation is easy with a connectorized solution with direct mount, and an optional integrated flat panel antenna. Network operators can rapidly design high reliability links with the free LINKPlanner software, and monitor performance and manage the network with the free cnMaestro™ end-to-end management system.

The PTP 820E is available for ordering now, through Cambium Networks resellers.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

www.cambiumnetworks.com

