Cambium Networks Corporation Names Andrew Bronstein CFO

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced the departure of Stephen Cumming as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The board has appointed Andrew Bronstein as Chief Financial Officer.

"I want to thank Stephen for the service he has provided to Cambium Networks, including his role leading the company through its initial public offering, building a strong public company finance team, and in our expansion of the business over the last several years," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and Chief Executive Officer. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Bronstein brings a deep supply chain operational excellence to Cambium Networks, following more than three decades of finance and operational leadership experience. Andrew has served in CFO roles for companies in the manufacturing and technology industries, and has successfully integrated acquisitions, and brings strong expertise in software monetization. Andrew also brings a solid foundation in accounting, finance and governance from his years in public accounting early in his career.

Andrew previously served as CFO for Cheetah Digital, Inc., a SaaS software solutions company that has been a portfolio company of Vector Capital, where he has been an Operating Partner. Previously, Andrew was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a leader in the private equity performance improvement group and served as CFO for three private equity-owned companies in the manufacturing and technology industries. Before Alvarez & Marsal, Andrew was a portfolio company CFO and an Operating Partner for The Gores Group, a private equity firm, and before that he was CFO for SunGard Software, a $2.5 billion SaaS spin-out from SunGard Data Systems, Inc., as well as Chief Accounting Officer for all of SunGard, a $4.0 billion NYSE-listed Fortune 500 SaaS technology company. Andrew began his career in public accounting, focused on manufacturing and technology companies, initial public offerings, mergers & acquisitions and SEC filings.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to Cambium Networks," said Atul Bhatnagar. "With his experience in supply chain efficiency, software monetization, and integration of mergers and acquisitions, Andrew brings key attributes to our seasoned management team. We believe he will be an excellent addition to the team, matching Cambium's core values," Mr. Bhatnagar continued.

As separately announced today, Cambium Networks will report its first quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET, on May 5, 2022.

