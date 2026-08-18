Cambium Networks' ePMP 4000 Series Surpasses 220,000 Radios Shipped Globally, Tops 50,000 6 GHz Units in North America

New ePMP™ Software Release 5.12 adds performance gains and a lower-cost path to expand coverage by turning subscriber modules into access points

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBMF), a provider of wireless broadband and network edge solutions, today announced that its ePMP 4000 Series has passed two shipment milestones: more than 220,000 radios shipped to service providers globally since the product line launched, and more than 50,000 6 GHz radios shipped to service providers in North America. These milestones follow the release of ePMP Software 5.12, a free upgrade that improves performance on radios already in the field and gives operators a lower-cost approach to expand coverage in low-density areas.

"More than 220,000 radios shipped across the ePMP 4000 Series worldwide, and more than 50,000 6 GHz radios in North America alone, demonstrates how confidently service providers are moving to this platform," said Sakid Ahmed, General Manager, ePMP Business, Cambium Networks. "Operators tell us the 4000 Series gives them the throughput at the price point to compete with fiber and satellite alternatives, and the flexibility to expand into new markets as well as upgrade existing 5 GHz networks with compatibility."

ePMP Software Release 5.12 became generally available on July 31, 2026, and runs on all ePMP 4000 Series radios already deployed in the field. The release's central feature converts supported ePMP 4000 Series subscriber modules into access points through a one-time software license, manufacturer's suggested retail price of $99. A converted subscriber module supports up to eight subscriber connections, enabling operators to add access point capacity in rural coverage gaps, temporary sectors, or low-density clusters, and to redeploy the same radio elsewhere as a subscriber module if a market does not develop as expected. This feature is another superior economic ROI benefit for operators deploying ePMP to enjoy.

Release 5.12 also enhances the overall system performance on both the ePMP 4500 and the ePMP 4600 access points and subscriber modules. This release fundamentally enhances single subscriber module performance in a loaded environment and eliminates a key bottle neck for end customer adoption of this platform. In addition, the 4600C becomes a key enabler for offering gigabit services confidently.

The release adds usability and reliability enhancements for 6 GHz automatic frequency coordination.

"Service providers do not have to replace hardware to get more out of their network," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Cambium Networks. "Release 5.12 adds real performance and a genuine lower-cost way to grow coverage, and it ships as a software upgrade to radios already installed in the field. That is the return on investment we design the ePMP platform to deliver."

Feedback from service providers running the ePMP 4000 Series has been positive.

"6 GHz saved my business," said Alex, owner of Snap Internet, a wireless internet service provider covering rural desert communities in California. Interference on Snap Internet's legacy 5 GHz network had degraded service to the point where switching bands was the only option. Moving customers to 6 GHz on ePMP 4600 radios let the company raise its top service plan to 500 Mbps.

"Cambium's automatic frequency coordination tool makes planning and deployment a lot easier," said Eric Nowland of Wyoming.com, a wireless broadband provider in rural Wyoming. Nowland said the ePMP 4000 Series is meeting his target 18-month payback period on new sites as he converts customers from legacy equipment and expands into new markets.

ePMP Software Release 5.12 is available now as a free upgrade for existing ePMP 4000 Series deployments, downloadable through the Cambium Community portal. The SM-to-AP license (part number C050900S608A, $99 MSRP) is available through Cambium's network of distributors and resellers.

Note: In the context of this press release, Cambium counts a radio as shipped once it has left the company's distribution channel to a service provider or partner, a measure commonly referred to as sales out. Shipment totals do not necessarily reflect radios that have been installed or activated in a live network.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. The ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium's wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks