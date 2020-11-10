Cambium Networks Joins Qualcomm Smart City Accelerator Program Providing Multi-Gigabit Wireless Networking Solutions for Indoor and Outdoor Applications

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program to connect smart applications using its Gigabit wireless fabric. Cambium Networks delivers resilient, high-performance and user-friendly wireless broadband solutions to connect smart devices within enterprises, campuses, factories, and commercial and residential buildings. As a member of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Cambium Networks will provide its high-speed Wi-Fi 6 and 60 GHz fixed wireless technologies to other Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program members looking to extend cost-effective networking solutions to their indoor and outdoor connected spaces.

"Cities striving to provide safe and operationally efficient communities face a wide range of connectivity challenges including remote locations, severe weather, high cost of fiber/wired networks, a heavy reliance on data intensive applications, and with mission-critical reliability being at the top of the list," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "We are pleased to add our wireless expertise in solving these problems to the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program. Cambium Networks multi-gigabit wireless fabric affordably delivers high performance broadband access to people, places, and things around the world. Our industry leading point-to-point and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless portfolio, now complemented by Wi-Fi 6 and 60 GHz cnWave, are used by a wide range of telecommunications service providers, public sector, and industrial enterprises. Our practical experience serving the rail, water, electric, public safety, and oil and gas industries will be particularly valuable in supporting Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program members' initiatives."

"Qualcomm Technologies' global leadership in 5G products and technology along with Cambium Networks' expertise in wireless technologies can help ensure networks are equipped to handle the needs of billions of connected devices working in tandem, and drive the widespread adoption of smart city applications and smart connected spaces globally, based on Cambium Networks' unique Wi-Fi solutions," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and global head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, launched in 2019 as part of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability. With expertise in commercially deployed solutions, program members include hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, design and manufacturing companies, as well as those offering end-to-end smart city solutions. By connecting members looking for smart city solutions, the program aims to enrich lives through the accelerated transformation of city infrastructure and services.

Learn more about wireless connectivity for Smart Cities and review case studies here.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people globally with wireless connectivity. Its products are used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, centrally managed via the cloud, Cambium enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum and low overhead. Cambium empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver multi-gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

