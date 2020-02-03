Cambium Networks Launches Commercial CBRS Services following FCC Announcement

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that they have launched commercial access to the FCC's Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), opening up 150 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum to bring reliable high-speed broadband to the unconnected and under connected.

Cambium Networks' end-to-end outdoor fixed wireless broadband solution is centered on the PMP 450m platform incorporating cnMedusa™ massive multiuser MIMO (MU-MIMO) technology, providing industry leading subscriber density and spectral efficiency. The CBRS Spectrum Access System (SAS) services are provided by Cambium Networks' cnMaestro™ cloud-based management system, providing network operators a complete end-to-end CBRS solution from a single partner.

Commercial release of Cambium Network's CBRS service follows almost four years of regulatory work and advanced development, including over six months of successful field trials with subscribers receiving CBRS broadband services from network operators.

"We have been collaborating with Cambium Networks to test and enhance their CBRS services for over six months and are very pleased with the ability of the service to deliver reliable broadband service to our residential and enterprise customers," said Mark Radabaugh, President and Founder of Amplex Internet. "We intend to use Cambium Networks' CBRS service to extend our service offering in Northwest Ohio, expanding our coverage and service levels based on the performance we have seen."

With this announcement Cambium Networks is also providing a simple solution to a problem facing all operators using the FCC's 3.65 GHz band today. Most of the licenses that allowed operation in this band will expire in April 2020, requiring operators to make a change. Cambium Networks is a leading supplier of 3.65 GHz fixed wireless broadband equipment in the U.S. today. Operators who have deployed this equipment can upgrade to the full capabilities of CBRS with a simple over-the-air upgrade. The upgrade will be available to network operators at no cost from Cambium Networks, protecting the network operators' capital investments and eliminating the need for expensive truck rolls to upgrade infrastructure equipment.

"I am particularly pleased that, as expected, Cambium Networks followed through on their commitment to protect Amplex's investment in the PMP 450 platform by allowing our equipment to operate in CBRS, with a simple over-the-air upgrade," added Mark Radabaugh, President and Founder of Amplex Internet.

Any operator that has exhausted their 5 GHz spectrum yet still has unserved customers can now reach these audiences with Cambium Networks' new CBRS solutions. For private network operators in the local government, rail, oil and gas, electric utilities and similar markets the additional spectrum, coupled with the protected nature of the SAS-controlled channel assignments, makes CBRS an ideal solution for mission critical wireless networking applications.

"Cambium Networks, the FCC, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), and the broader CBRS ecosystem have worked diligently for years to make CBRS a reality. The innovative spectrum sharing architecture, a first on a global basis, further democratizes broadband access, particularly in underserved rural communities," said Scott Imhoff, SVP of Product Management, Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks is excited to bring CBRS to life for our network operators and their subscribers using our innovative end-to-end solution developed over the past four years."

Resources:

Join in the CBRS discussion with network operators on the Cambium Networks community

Matt Mangriotis , Director of Product Management, Cambium Networks will join a panel of subject matter experts in a CBRS webinar sponsored by Alpha Wireless on February 06 , at 2PM Eastern Time . Register Here

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com

Media Inquiries:

Sara Black

Vice President

Bospar

+1 (213) 618-1501

sara@bospar.com

SOURCE Cambium Networks

Related Links

http://www.cambiumnetworks.com/

