Cambium Networks Recognizes the Heroes of Wireless Connectivity Around the World

"Access to the internet can have a profound impact on entire communities, significantly enhancing the quality of life of people living in them," said Rohit Mehra, Vice President of Network Infrastructure, IDC. "Generally available Wi-Fi access is the lowest common denominator for internet access and connectivity, providing the much needed communications tool that can help level the economic playing field in isolated or underserved communities. It can also accelerate responses in emergencies from first responders and for relief efforts, assisting people affected by natural disasters or other crises by providing access to information and services and connecting them with loved ones."

"While connectivity continues to grow, there are still millions of people around the world who do not have the access to information that most of us in developed countries have today," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Wireless connectivity can be rapidly deployed to bridge the digital divide and address social needs. Today we recognize individuals who are leading by example of what can be done."

The Connectivity Hero Awards are presented to up to four visionary people or organizations each calendar quarter, and there is one annual award. Quarterly honorees receive a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choosing. The annual winner receives a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choosing. All winners are featured on the Cambium Networks website.

Connectivity Hero Award winners for the first quarter of 2018:

Dileep Agrawal , WorldLink – "During the devastating earthquake of 2015, WorldLink moved into four of the most devastated villages of Nepal , including Barpak, which was near the epicenter. WorldLink established wireless internet connectivity into these villages and provided public Wi-Fi services, as well as two laptops for public use. The impacted population was able to communicate with their loved ones and the world at large and inform them about their situation. The connectivity was also heavily used by the relief agencies to coordinate their efforts. WorldLink used Cambium gear for the long range backhaul links."

Nominations for the next round of Connectivity Hero Awards are open now and can be submitted online. Nominations can be made by any interested party for any entity on a global basis, that is utilizing wireless communication to enhance their community, and for which the nominator feels worthy of recognition.

