Cambria Celebrates Grand Opening Of 50th And Largest Hotel, Just Outside Of Disneyland

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and representatives from Visit Anaheim, the city's tourism marketing organization, joined executives from Choice Hotels and Cambria Hotels for the occasion. The event drew inspiration from the hotel's ideal location in the heart of Orange County and highlighted the hotel's unique amenities, such as a waterpark, outdoor movie wall and putting green. A $1,000 donation to Caterina's Club , an Anaheim-based nonprofit dedicated to providing warm meals and housing assistance to low-income families, was also presented at the event as a token of the brand's support and appreciation to the local community.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests enjoyed tours of the property, live music and craft beers from Asylum Brewery, The Bruery, Golden Road Brewing and Karl Strauss Brewery Company – all part of Cambria's signature local craft beer program, specially curated by Cambria's own Certified Cicerone, and featured on the hotel's seasonal bar menu.

"As Cambria Hotels continue to be developed in sought-after destinations that excite our guests, the Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area marks a tremendous and truly unique addition to the brand," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Whether visiting for business or traveling with family, we know guests will appreciate the local touches, little luxuries and brand hallmarks they've come to expect from Cambria and be enchanted by the one-of-a-kind resort-style amenities that make this property magical."

The 12-story, 352-room upscale hotel - the brand's largest - offers amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

A 30,000-square-foot waterpark featuring multiple water slides, pop-up jets and splash pads, along with a spacious main pool that guests may use for lap swimming.

Versatile accommodations, from guest rooms tailored to the sophisticated tastes of adults and business travelers to kid-friendly suites with bunk beds and two showers to accommodate families of all sizes.

Immersive, spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

All-season indoor/outdoor bar overlooking the waterpark, offering food, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites. Notable menu items include area-inspired chicken tacos topped with avocado, lime, cabbage and pico de gallo and Cambria's signature soup flight – a selection of three seasonal soups served with a grilled cheese sandwich.

Interior design that emphasizes the ocean hues, corals and palms synonymous with the surrounding Southern California community.

community. State-of-the-art fitness center.

Convenient access to Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park, along with the Anaheim Convention Center & Arena, Angel Stadium of Anaheim , and Honda Center.

Cambria has hotels across the U.S. in popular cities like Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand achieved a record-breaking openings year in 2019 and looks to maintain pace in 2020 with soon-to-open properties in Detroit; Summerville, South Carolina; St. Petersburg, Florida; and more.

For more information on Cambria Hotels or to book a room, visit www.choicehotels.com.

