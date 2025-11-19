Choice Hotels International to Make Landmark Entry into Africa Starting with Three Hotels in Kenya

The Kenyan portfolio will feature an Ascend Collection property in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, one of Africa's most visited safari destinations. The hotel will offer boutique, upscale accommodations for travelers seeking an immersive nature experience. Two additional hotels—a Clarion hotel and a Quality Inn hotel will open in Nairobi's central business district. The hotels will serve growing demand for both business and leisure travel in one of the continent's most dynamic cities. The hotels will also grow the number of destinations available through Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program that enables members to earn and redeem points at over 7,100 hotels worldwide, including more than 1,000 international properties.

"Our international business represents the most significant growth opportunity for Choice Hotels, and we've built a scalable global platform that will accelerate our gains in the near future," said Pat Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fast-growing footprint and performance results prove that Choice Hotels is well-positioned to help franchisees succeed in more destinations than ever before. Entering Africa is an important milestone in that journey and presents a unique opportunity to bring our world-class hospitality to one of the continent's fastest-growing hospitality markets."

Aniket Shroff, who currently franchises with Choice Hotels in the U.S., is leading this development, marking his first venture with the company internationally.

"Working with Choice Hotels was an easy decision," said Shroff. "Beyond a strong global brand portfolio, the company provides the tools, resources, and guidance that have already helped me grow my business. That level of support gives me confidence these hotels will thrive, and it reflects the kind of franchisee partnership built to succeed in both international and domestic markets."

The addition of the three hotels in Kenya further strengthens Choice Hotels' Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) portfolio, which now approaches 64,000 rooms and has grown by 7% year-over-year as of Q3. This expansion follows robust growth across the region, including the doubling of the company's portfolio in France through the addition of 50 Quality Suites hotels.

The new properties also extend Choice Hotels' streak of new market entries worldwide. Earlier this year, the company announced a significant expansion in China through a master franchise and distribution agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 9,500 rooms to Ascend Collection Hotels and committing to grow Comfort Hotels and Quality to 100 properties in the country. The company also established a new presence in Argentina and Suriname with the addition of Radisson Blu Bariloche,Radisson RED Funes in the greater Rosario area, along with the opening of Radisson Hotel Paramaribo .



"As Choice Hotels grows its presence in new markets, we're creating more opportunities for our franchisees to thrive," said Ricardo Losada Revol, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International. "It's a testament to what sets us apart: We deliver the brands and support systems designed to help our franchisees achieve growth and profitability globally."

As a result of its development momentum, Choice Hotels' international division now generates approximately $3 billion in gross rooms revenue and is on track to double profitability by 2027. With its continued expectation of achieving high single-digit international room growth this year, Choice Hotels remains confident in the accelerated expansion of its international portfolio, which now exceeds 150,000 rooms outside the U.S. The company continues to be actively engaged in long-term opportunities to further scale its global footprint and broaden market share across high-value regions. Additional achievements for its international portfolio in the last year include:

The debut of its extended stay business in Australia with the launch of MainStay Suites . This marked the brand's first expansion outside of North America and grew Choice Hotels' Australian portfolio to 7,487 rooms and 163 hotels, solidifying the company's position as one of the largest direct franchise players in this market.

The acquisition of its remaining stake in Choice Hotels Canada, transitioning to a direct franchising model and positioning the company for new levels of growth. Choice Hotels' Canadian portfolio includes 355 hotels and more than 26,000 rooms, with more than 2,800 rooms in the pipeline as of Q3 2025.

A 20-year renewal of its master franchise agreement with Atlántica Hospitality International in Brazil, which encompasses 70 hotels with more than 10,000 rooms across segments.

