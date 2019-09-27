Cambria Celebrates Its Continued Expansion In Texas With Official Grand Opening Of First Houston Hotel

Inspiration for the 21-story, 226-room hotel -- an adaptive reuse of the iconic Great Southwest Building, originally known as the Petroleum Building -- and the grand opening event was drawn from Houston's unique history and rich culture. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, guests were invited to tour the hotel and take note of the property's Art Deco details, including stone carvings from the original 1920s building; custom artwork highlighting the city's oil industry roots, storied cowboy culture and NASA influence; and sophisticated, modern furnishings.

Speakers at the event included Executive Director of Preservation Houston David Bush and Choice Hotels Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands Janis Cannon, along with Chief Operating Officer of Concord Hotels Nick Kellock, who all expressed excitement for Houston's first Cambria hotel. Additionally, a $7,000 check was presented by Cambria to Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, which provides highly specialized and rigorous training in creative writing, dance, music, theatre, and visual arts, to Houston students.

"The grand opening of the Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center is a proud moment for us, as it marks an exciting new chapter for the Great Southwest Building and introduces guests to little luxuries only Cambria offers to make every stay feel indulgent," said Cannon. "The Cambria brand is known for helping modern travelers maximize their time by reflecting the essence of each destination, and Houston's first Cambria is a gleaming example of this. Whether guests are visiting for business or leisure, we know the property's uniquely-Houston touches and thoughtfully curated guilt-free indulgences and will capture travelers' sense of wonder and adventure."

The Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center features several modern amenities, including:

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

Stylish interior design and décor celebrating the city's "collected history"

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites. Guests may enjoy discounted bites and seasonal local pours during happy hour from 5-7 p.m. on weeknights

on weeknights Multi-function meeting and event space with sweeping views of the city

Immersive, spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

State-of-the-art fitness center

Located in the heart of the central business district at 1314 Texas Ave., the Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center is a short walk to the George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park, the home stadium of the city's professional baseball team. The hotel is also conveniently near many of the city's major corporations and the region's largest employers, including Chevron Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and United Airlines, as well as many entertainment, dining, culture, history and performing arts offerings.

The Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center is sister property to the Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas, an adaptive reuse of Dallas' own Tower Petroleum Building built within years of the Houston Petroleum Tower, and joins Cambria hotels in several other key markets throughout the Lone Star State, including Plano, McAllen, and Southlake. The upscale hotel brand, also located in other popular U.S. cities, like Chicago; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; Phoenix; and Washington D.C., is on pace to break its openings record for the second straight year and is fast-approaching 50 open Cambria hotels.

