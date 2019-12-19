Cambria Hotel Orlando International Airport Breaks Ground

Located at 7986 South Conway Rd., the five-story, 106-room Cambria Hotel Orlando International Airport will be less than two miles from the airport. Future guests will be a short drive from world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld. The hotel will also be within 30 minutes' drive to the Orange County Convention Center and downtown Orlando's numerous attractions, such as the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Amway Center, live entertainment, fine dining, breweries and shopping outlets.

"As Cambria celebrates the end of a record-breaking year, this groundbreaking in Orlando is just a preview for what's in store for 2020 and beyond," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We're continuing our mission to foster our brand's growth in top-tier markets, and look forward to bringing Cambria to Orlando, a destination enjoying economic development and job growth while attracting more than 75 million visitors annually. Cambria's popularity among business and leisure travelers, as well as developers, firmly positions the brand for continued success in the upscale segment."

The Cambria Hotel Orlando International Airport will feature upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Locally inspired design elements, an open-concept lobby, and guestrooms with airport runway and lake views.

Outdoor pool and spacious patio with views of wetland conservation area.

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, small bites, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails.

Multi-function meeting and event space.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The hotel is being developed by Green Stay Hospitality LLC, part of Reddy Hotels, Orlando, and construction and design for the project are managed by Florida-based SMC Construction and MILES architecture group, respectively.

"We look forward to developing this Cambria hotel and providing visitors with an experience that exceeds their expectations, with all the upscale amenities and diverse cuisines that make for a memorable stay," said Dev Keshav, partner, Green Stay Hospitality LLC.

The Cambria brand currently has 50 hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities like Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. In addition, Cambria's pipeline of nearly 80 hotels makes it one of the top hotel brands expanding in North America, as recently ranked by Top Hotel News.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels/.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Reddy Hotels

Reddy Hotels is a holding company based in Orlando, Florida. Reddy Hotels owns quality projects including Marriott, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and Choice Hotels International. The company develops and manages different hotel brands across different segments of the hospitality industry. Green Stay Hospitality LLC is an affiliate of Reddy Hotels, Orlando.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

