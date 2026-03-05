Choice Hotels International Appoints Jeff Lobb as SVP, General Counsel & Secretary

Lobb succeeds Simone Wu, who will retire later this spring following a distinguished tenure with the company. Lobb and Wu will work closely together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition.

"Simone has been a trusted leader and strategic partner to the Board, management team, and associates for more than 14 years—guiding Choice Hotels through many pivotal moments with integrity, discernment and deep care for our people. We are incredibly grateful for her contributions and leadership, and we wish her all the best as she begins her next chapter," said Pat Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels International. "Jeff is a leader whose deep legal expertise, steady judgment, and long history with Choice Hotels make him exceptionally well suited to serve as our next SVP, General Counsel & Secretary. For nearly two decades, Jeff has been a thoughtful advisor and valued partner across the organization, helping guide some of our most complex and strategic initiatives. I'm confident he will continue to be an outstanding steward of our values and business as we look ahead."

Lobb joined Choice Hotels in 2006 and most recently served as Deputy General Counsel. In that role, he oversaw the company's corporate, finance, and transactions teams and played a central role in corporate governance and board administration. He has been a key legal partner on a wide range of strategic initiatives, including corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, investments, real estate ventures, and major commercial agreements. Over his career at Choice Hotels, Lobb has built a reputation as a steady, trusted in‑house advisor to senior leadership and the board, known for navigating complex legal and business matters in support of the company's long‑term strategy. His work has been recognized by peers in the legal community, including being named an Outstanding In‑House Counsel by the Association of Corporate Counsel – National Capital Region. Prior to joining Choice Hotels, Lobb practiced law at several leading Washington, D.C. based firms.

"I'm honored to step into this role and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Choice Hotels," said Jeff Lobb. "This is a company with a strong culture, clear values, and a long history of doing what's right for its associates, franchisees, shareholders, and guests. I look forward to building on that foundation and supporting Choice Hotels' continued growth and success."

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 50 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

