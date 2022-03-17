Cambria Hotels Breaks Ground On Sixth California Property

To commemorate the development milestone, representatives from Choice Hotels and hotel developer Gafcon welcomed community members and local dignitaries, including Mayor Geoffrey Dale to a groundbreaking ceremony, where each expressed their excitement about the brand's expansion into the Imperial community.

Located on the corner of Neckel Road and Highway 86, the new Cambria hotel will be situated in the heart of the Imperial County geothermal area, which contains approximately one-third of the world's lithium supply. The hotel provides future guests with easy access to the area's top employers, such as Berkshire Hathaway, General Motors and the Naval Air Facility El Centro – winter home to the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels. The hotel also places guests near top area attractions, including the Alqodones Dunes, Anza Borrego Desert State Park, the Colorado River and the Imperial County Fairgrounds, and is also slated to be part of a mixed-used development with several restaurants and retailers.

"The groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotel El Centro perfectly illustrates what's in store for the brand in 2022 and beyond: rapid development in the most sought-after locations that are ideally suited for business and leisure travel," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "While long celebrated for its agriculture-based economy, the Imperial Valley has been one of California's fastest-growing areas for nearly a decade, attracting an influx of new businesses, industries and travelers to the region. Like all Cambria hotels, the Imperial Valley property will connect visitors to the city's rich history and tradition, and we look forward to growing our West Coast portfolio with this addition."

The Cambria Hotel El Centro will feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of Imperial Valley and the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center and indoor pool.

The Cambria Hotel El Centro will be developed by Gafcon, Inc., a global multi-disciplinary development firm with more than three decades of experience spearheading some of California's most prestigious development projects, including the AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, Seaport San Diego, and San Pedro Public Market.

There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of Choice franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About Gafcon, Inc.

Gafcon, Inc. is the managing member of Imperial Hotel Acquisitions, LLC. Gafcon, Inc. provides comprehensive services in construction, development, program and project management, as well as development and construction consulting support. The company's techniques and methodology were developed as a response to increasing client demand for more effective controls, focusing on controlling cost, time and quality. Gafcon's diverse portfolio includes projects from the educational, residential, governmental, public works and commercial sectors. As an award-winning firm, Gafcon has been recognized in Engineering News-Record's Top 50 Program Management and Top 100 Construction Management Firm lists and has been named among the fastest-growing architectural, engineering and environmental consulting firms in the United States. Gafcon has also received numerous awards applauding its application of technology in its business practices, namely Gold and Silver Constructech Vision Awards. Learn more at www.gafcon.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.