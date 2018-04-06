Cambria Hotels Celebrates Grand Opening in Downtown Dallas

The 177-room hotel is an adaptive re-use project in the Cambria Hotels brand portfolio and marks the restoration of downtown Dallas' historic Tower Petroleum Building. The 23-story landmark is well known for its distinctive art deco design, a style retained and enhanced throughout the new hotel. Located in the heart of downtown's renowned Theater Row district and adjacent to the storied Majestic Theater, the property once housed its own movie theatre.

The Roaring Twenties party took its inspiration from the building's 87-year history and added some Texas flair. Guests enjoyed performances by the Singapore Slingers, photo opportunities with vintage cars, and Texas-inspired bites and beverages. Additionally, the hotel hosted an auction to benefit the Booker T. Washington High School of Performing and Visual Arts.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the celebration along with remarks from executives and a city official. Speakers at the event included Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands for Choice; John Kirtland, owner of Kirtland Realty Group; and Philip Kingston, Dallas City Council member. The speakers shared their excitement about the brand's expanding presence in Texas and the growth of the Cambria portfolio across the country. Other Cambria Hotels locations open in Texas include McAllen, Plano and Southlake, with Austin, Houston and Waco coming soon.

"Cambria Hotels properties all reflect the heart, soul and culture of their respective communities. But they share common attributes that guests can always count on, including locally inspired design, food and beverage, and excellent service," said Cannon. "Kirtland Realty Group has done a beautiful job restoring the glory of this building in a sleek and modern way, giving new life to downtown. And, we are so pleased to work with Fillmore Hospitality in the management of this hotel. Our collaboration with Fillmore Hospitality and Fillmore Capital Partners on other Cambria Hotels projects has elevated the entire portfolio."

"The grand opening of the Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas is a proud moment for us as we introduce the exciting next chapter for the Tower Petroleum Building, while paying tribute to its colorful past and protecting Dallas' heritage," said Kirtland. "This, coupled with Fillmore Hospitality's management expertise, will help us turn this hotel into a destination in and of itself for visitors to Dallas as well as locals."

Fillmore Capital Partners and Fillmore Hospitality have developed and managed five other Cambria Hotels properties across the country, including the Cambria Hotel Southlake, Cambria Hotel LAX, Cambria Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile, Cambria Hotel New Orleans Warehouse District and Cambria Hotel Nashville.

"The Dallas community is a truly special place to work in hospitality, which we have seen with our successful Cambria Hotel Southlake property. So, we welcome the opportunity to continue to grow with the Cambria Hotels brand in this market," said Ron Silva, president and CEO of Fillmore Capital Partners. "We look forward to teaming up on even more opportunities with the Cambria Hotels brand."

About Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas

Located at 1907 Elm Street, in Dallas' Central Business District, the upscale hotel features 177 rooms custom-designed for the modern traveler. The property, an adaptive re-use of the historic Tower Petroleum Building, features a full-service restaurant and bar, 1,500 square feet of multi-function meeting space, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The property's unique art-deco style, highlighted by its iconic zigzag exterior and locally-inspired art and design elements, reflect the building's 87-year old history. This recently opened Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas marks the Cambria brand's second adaptive-reuse project and an ongoing collaboration with Fillmore Hospitality and Choice Hotels. For more information on Cambria Hotel Downtown Dallas, visit www.choicehotels.com/texas/dallas/cambria-hotels/txi93.

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Fillmore Hospitality

Fillmore Hospitality, LLC is a management company that provides a full spectrum of development, investment and property management services to owners of hotels and resorts throughout North America. The firm's principals and executives have worked together for more than 25 years to deliver consistently superior financial results for their clients. Visit www.fillmorehospitality.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambria-hotels-celebrates-grand-opening-in-downtown-dallas-300625539.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

