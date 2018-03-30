Cambria Hotels Celebrates Grand Opening in Nashville, Tenn.

Upon arrival, guests received a warm welcome from the Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders and were greeted by the familiar sounds of live country music being performed on the hotel's lobby stage at True Music Room and Bar. Performances included a 60-minute set by country music star and the winner of The Voice, Cassadee Pope, and songs by local band Nashville Yacht Club. Guests also enjoyed the Nashville sound from the hotel's rooftop bar and outdoor patio.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests celebrated with drinks from True Music Room and Bar and local fare from the soon-to-open NashHouse, Southern Spoon and Saloon, located on the street level of the Cambria Hotel Nashville. Hotel tours highlighted the tailored Music City-inspired design details incorporated throughout the property, including an art installation of western boots, a photo booth and reclaimed wood walls sourced locally.

Speakers at the event included Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Janis Cannon, and President and CEO of Fillmore Capital Partners Ron Silva, who expressed their excitement about the Cambria brand's arrival in Nashville and robust growth across the United States.

"Celebrating the Cambria Hotel Nashville, located at the epicenter of the City and created for the design literate, experience-hungry traveler, is a fantastic way to highlight the brand's continued expansion into major markets across the country. Local authenticity is the essence of the Cambria Hotels brand and this property really delivers for the modern traveler through multiple touchpoints – design, décor, food and beverage and, of course, service," said Cannon. "We're happy to have once again teamed up with Fillmore Capital Partners and Fillmore Hospitality for this brand defining project."

Fillmore Hospitality is a management company that provides a full spectrum of development, investment and property management services to owners of hotels and resorts throughout North America. Choice Hotels previously worked with Fillmore Hospitality to bring the Cambria brand to multiple regions of the country, including the Cambria Hotel New Orleans Downtown Warehouse District, Cambria Hotel LAX, Cambria Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile, and Cambria Hotel Southlake DFW North.

"Choice Hotels and Fillmore continue to work together to open great hotels, and we are thrilled to be opening the doors of another Cambria property together particularly in the growing city of Nashville," said Silva. "When researching hotel collaborations, we seek fresh and innovative projects. The Cambria Hotels brand continues to deliver for us, and Choice offers outstanding support to set these hotels up for success."

About Cambria Hotel Nashville

Located at 8th Avenue and McGavock, in the heart of Nashville's SoBro neighborhood, the newly constructed upscale Cambria Hotel Nashville features 255 rooms custom-designed for the modern business professional. The hotel features a sleek rooftop pool, barista bar, and a stunning 2,800 square foot music venue—True Music Room and Bar—adjacent to the lobby. The design of the Cambria Hotel Nashville reflects and celebrates its Music City location, cleverly incorporating music- and Nashville-centric references into the hotel's furniture, artwork, and fixtures. This recently opened upscale hotel marks the Cambria brand's debut in the Nashville market and an ongoing collaboration with Fillmore Capital Partners, Fillmore Hospitality and Choice Hotels. For more information on Cambria Hotel Nashville, visit www.cambrianashville.com.

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Fillmore Capital Partners

Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC ("FCP") is a private investment company that engages in the development of operating companies and strategies on behalf of institutional and select private-client investors. FCP focuses on healthcare, lodging and other operating company platforms, as well as opportunistic investments in a variety of real estate related asset classes. To learn more, visit www.fillmorecap.com.

About Fillmore Property Group

Fillmore Property Group, LTD ("FPG") is a multi-disciplinary Real Estate Firm with cross sector experience including hospitality, industrial, office, retail, restaurant, healthcare and multi-family. FPG oversees site assessment, planning, development, construction, and property management for clients. Visit www.fillmoreproperty.com for more information.

About Fillmore Hospitality

Fillmore Hospitality, LLC is a management company that provides a full spectrum of development, investment and property management services to owners of hotels and resorts throughout North America. The firm's principals and executives have worked together for more than 25 years to deliver consistently superior financial results for their clients. Visit www.fillmorehospitality.com for more information.

