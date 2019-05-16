Cambria Hotels Celebrates Its First Hotel To Open In The Cornhusker State

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, guests celebrated with area-inspired fare and drinks from Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Empyrean Brewing Company, Nebraska Brewing Company, and Zipline Brewing Company – all local breweries that will be featured on the hotel's permanent bar menu. Property tours further highlighted the hotel's community influences, including custom-designed woodwork in the bar and lobby areas created from reclaimed timber from the historic Omaha Belt Line railroad. Event attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction hosted by the hotel to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, which currently serves over 7,000 youth in the greater Omaha region.

Speakers at the event included Executive Director and President of the Omaha Convention Bureau Keith Backsen, Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands for Choice Hotels Janis Cannon, and Tim O'Reilly, co-owner of the hotel and CEO and managing partner of O'Reilly Hospitality, who expressed their excitement about the Cambria brand's arrival in the city.

"Authenticity and personalization are hallmarks of the brand, and the Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown manifests both by pairing the vibrance of the area's arts and culture district with warm, Midwestern hospitality," said Cannon. "We're privileged to have teamed with O'Reilly Hospitality to bring another tremendous Cambria property to market—our fourth together, with even more on the horizon."

The Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown features several modern amenities and unique design elements, including:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites

Multi-function meeting space

State-of-the-art fitness center

Locally inspired design, including community art displayed in guest rooms and public spaces

The LEED Silver Certified hotel incorporates a number of eco-friendly features throughout the building, including a solar array on the roof, a salt water pool that reduces chemical usage, Tesla and electric vehicle charging stations, and locally-sourced, recycled building materials.

Centrally located at 740 North 14th St., the Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown is minutes from several corporate offices, including Berkshire Hathaway, Gallup, Union Pacific Railroad, and Fortune-500 contractor Kiewit Corporation. The hotel is also near many leisure attractions such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the historic Old Market neighborhood—which features one-of-a-kind boutiques, pubs, restaurants, and entertainment—and the TD Ameritrade Park.

"We've worked with Choice Hotels and the Cambria brand for many years, so we knew its unique approach to upscale – for both guests and developers – would resonate strongly in Omaha. Choice has been an incredible resource in helping us bring this project to fruition and we look forward to expanding our Cambria portfolio in the coming years," said O'Reilly.

The hotel was developed through a business partnership between O'Reilly Hospitality Management and Robert Low of Prime Trucking Company. O'Reilly Hospitality Management has previously developed Cambria Hotels in North Scottsdale Desert Ridge, Ariz.; as well as Plano and McAllen, Texas; with additional Cambria Hotels arriving soon in Louisville, Ky.; and Sarasota, Fla.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

Founded in 2006 by Tim O'Reilly and based in Springfield, Missouri, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is an experienced hospitality firm specializing in the design, development, and management of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties across the nation. Founded on the principles of world class guest service, sustainable business practices, community involvement, philanthropic outreach, and a commitment to elevating the lives of its team members, O'Reilly Hospitality Management is truly an innovative force in the hospitality space, and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and forward-thinking initiatives to 24 existing properties in its portfolio, with continuous development of new projects across the U.S. "We do whatever it takes to make every guest smile," thanks to award-winning service, sustainable and socially responsible business practices, and a TEAM buoyed by a caring and involved company. For more information please visit http://www.ohospitalitymanagement.com and to connect with O'Reilly Hospitality Management like us on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

