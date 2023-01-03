Cambria Hotels Celebrates New England Expansion with Grand Opening in New Haven, Connecticut

New property brings upscale brand's hallmark design and luxury amenities to growing New England portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion throughout New England with the grand opening of its newest hotel in Connecticut: the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. This addition will provide modern travelers with the amenities they need to discover all the opportunities New Haven has to offer.

Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area (PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In)

To commemorate the grand opening of New Haven's latest hotel, which officially opened in September, Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area welcomed community members and distinguished guests to a ribbon cutting ceremony. Upon arrival, guests were treated to a New Haven-inspired reception and property tours featuring the hotel's full-service bar and restaurant, contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Speakers at the event included Francis Lively, CEO and president, The LCP Group (the owners of the Hotel), Justin Elicker, mayor of New Haven, Yale University representatives, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital representatives, and Choice Hotels executives, who each expressed their enthusiasm about the brand's debut in New Haven. Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area was proud to welcome Yale University's bulldog mascot, "Handsome Dan," to the celebration, underscoring the hotel's pet-friendly policy for guests and their animal companions.

"New Haven is a thriving New England city, and home to a number of prestigious universities and national corporations," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "At Cambria Hotels, our expansion has always focused on growth in markets with strong business and leisure demand. As the cultural hub of Connecticut, New Haven is the ideal spot to premiere the Constitution State's latest Cambria hotel. We are excited to welcome New England travelers to yet another property in our rapidly growing portfolio."

The six-story, 130-room Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area is located at 20 Dwight Street, minutes from Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital, as well as the city's best shopping, dining, museums, and entertainment. In addition, it is conveniently located near national corporations such as Pfizer Research and AstraZeneca, and other landmarks like New Haven Harbor, University of New Haven, and Southern Connecticut State University.

"We're thrilled to capitalize on LCP's strategy of owning the newest and best-located assets in thriving markets such as New Haven," said Francis Lively, CEO, LCP Group. "Collaborating with Choice and Crescent, along with the prestigious universities, hospitals, and local businesses, LCP looks forward to growing our presence in the community."

The Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces and business center.

Open-concept lobby with locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community, including artwork from local New Haven artists.

artists. Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, plush bedding, workspace, and 50-inch flat screen TVs.

Spa-inspired bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

9 Squared, a full-service restaurant and bar with locally inspired menu, local craft beers, craft cocktails, and outdoor seating.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.

Selection of craft beer and wine in collaboration with Cambria Estate Winery and Cambria's Signature Local Craft Beer Program.

The Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area was developed in collaboration with HighSide Development, architect and interior designer, Baskervill, and general contractor, KBE Building Corporation. The hotel is owned by The LCP Group and will be managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with more than 100 properties in the United States and Canada.

Cambria's newest addition joins the recently added Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville, Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, as well as the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston (opened in 2019) to fuel Cambria's rapidly growing footprint in New England.

Guests at the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline as of September 30, 2022.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

