Choice Hotels International Accelerates Growth in Canada with Six New Ascend Collection Properties in Québec

The properties will deepen Ascend Collection's presence in Montréal and popular resort areas and grow the number of destinations that can be redeemed for points through Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program that gives access to over 7,100 hotels worldwide.

Hotel Brossard, Brossard – Just minutes from downtown Montréal, this 139-room property offers suites with European chateau-inspired décor. Select accommodations include in-room fireplaces.

Just minutes from downtown Montréal, this 139-room property offers suites with European chateau-inspired décor. Select accommodations include in-room fireplaces.

This 123-room property includes jacuzzis, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor kids' playroom and mini farm.

This hotel offers more than 100 rooms, lakeside chalets, and ready-to-camp pods—all set against the backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains.

This 92-room property features rooms with fully furnished kitchens and a delicious on-site Cuban restaurant.

This 56-bedroom boutique hotel offers lakeside views, a spa and an 18-hole golf course.

The properties will grow the Ascend portfolio in Canada by 20%, strengthening the brand's presence in high-demand destinations. The growth comes as Choice Hotels continues to deliver strong results in-market, including a 7% year-over-year increase in Canadian RevPAR in Q3.

"Our transition to a direct franchising model in Canada set the stage for rapid growth, and these latest deals mark an exciting milestone in our expansion plans," said Pat Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer at Choice Hotels. "Growing Ascend Collection in Canada complements the significant gains we've achieved globally this year and positions us to deliver even more distinctive stays for travelers worldwide."

The multi‑unit deal is led by Bing Zhao, one of Québec's most established hotel developers and a Choice Hotels franchisee since 2017.



"Choice Hotels' expansion strategy in Canada gives me strong confidence in the road ahead," said Zhao. "Their commitment to my success as a hotel owner, combined with their broadening distribution network, have proved that now is the ideal time to grow with the company—especially through Ascend, which enables me to offer distinctive hotels that meet diverse travel demand."

Choice Hotels maintains robust development activity in Canada with more than 2,800 rooms in the pipeline as of Q3. The company also plans to introduce new brands in the market next year, including Cambria Hotels, which will debut in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

"The consolidation of Choice Hotels Canada has given us a powerful platform for growth," said Brian Leon, CEO, Choice Hotels Canada. "With access to our full portfolio of 22 brands and the expanded resources that came with it, we're well-positioned to replicate the success we've achieved with Ascend across every segment, unlocking new opportunities and scaling our presence nationwide."

With its continued expectation of achieving high single-digit international room growth this year, Choice Hotels remains confident in the accelerated expansion of its international portfolio, which now exceeds 150,000 rooms outside the U.S. Additional achievements for its international portfolio in the last year include:

