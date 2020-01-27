Cambria Hotels Completes Record-Setting 2019 With 11 Openings In Top-Tier Markets

"2019 was truly a banner year for the Cambria Hotels brand—between breaking our openings record, reaching 50 locations and capping off the year by opening the doors of our largest hotel. Add to that the numerous top tier business and leisure destinations we brought the Cambria brand to such as Boston, Houston and Phoenix — to name just a few — and it's no surprise why our franchisees are so excited about the growth of this brand," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to building on our coast-to-coast expansion in 2020 and expect to beat our openings record for a second-consecutive year, along with beginning construction on 14 hotels, in addition to the 26 already underway. That way, we can provide time-starved, modern business travelers with even more upscale options in central locations for years to come — like in Minneapolis to start this year."

With one of the nation's highest concentrations of Fortune 500 companies and more than 38 million people traveling through the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport annually, the Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America joins the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Maple Grove and the Cambria hotel planned for Downtown Minneapolis, which is slated to open in 2021. Located at 8001 28th Avenue South, the hotel is adjacent to the Mall of America, the largest mall in North America, which offers guests access to top-notch retail, dining and entertainment options. The property is also within walking distance to the light rail, a five-minute drive to the airport and convenient to the corporate headquarters of Best Buy, Ecolab, General Mills, Target, UnitedHealth Group and U.S. Bancorp.

The Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America features upscale amenities and little luxuries that appeal to today's modern travelers, including:

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

State-of-the-art fitness center and indoor pool.

4,000 square-feet of multi-function meeting space.

Onsite dining with a menu featuring freshly prepared food, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails.

Locally inspired design.

In 2020, the Cambria Hotels brand expects to debut new hotels in cities such as Detroit; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; and Savannah, Georgia. Hotels are also expected to break ground in Cincinnati; Kansas City, Missouri; Santa Clara, California; Spokane, Washington; and Tampa, Florida.

"In addition to the brand's record-breaking year for openings, Cambria Hotels continues to be highly sought after by developers. In fact, the brand's pipeline has grown to become one of the largest in North America with nearly 80 hotels," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "In December alone, we awarded a dozen franchise agreements to close out the year strong and fuel our future growth in cities including Chicago; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Miami; and Oakland, California."

Ceres Enterprises and the Orlean Company will own and operate the Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America. This will be Ceres Enterprises' fourth Cambria hotel, with properties in Avon, Ohio and Noblesville and Westfield, Indiana. In addition, this will be the third time that Ceres Enterprises and the Orleans Company have collaborated on a Cambria hotel.

The award-winning Cambria Hotels brand was named a top brand among corporate travel buyers, as ranked by Business Travel News. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, go to www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Ceres Enterprises & The Orlean Company

Ceres Enterprises is a leading developer and operator of premier hotels in the Midwestern United States whose portfolio includes Marriott, Hilton, and Choice Hotels. The Orlean Company, a leading Ohio-based real estate developer with extensive ground-up commercial real estate experience, including senior-care and assisted-living housing, affordable and market-rate multifamily housing, and commercial retail and for-sale housing in Northeast Ohio.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2020 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

