Cambria Hotels Continue Expansion Across the U.S. with Key Openings Across the Country

"We're excited to continue Cambria Hotels' expansion showcasing its unique offerings and top-notch amenities to even more guests in top destinations including Niagara Falls, Rehoboth, North Conway, and Denver," said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, upscale, Choice Hotels. "Each new Cambria Hotel that opens, with its stylish yet approachable esthetic, great amenities including a full bar, and perfectly situated location, makes the upscale brand a go-to for travelers whether they are looking for a weekend away with friends and family, traveling for work, or both."

The new destinations include:

Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo The new Cambria Hotel in Denver Downtown RiNo puts guests in the trendy heart of Denver's River North Art District. Revamped industrial buildings are home to some of the hippest mural art, live music and food trucks the city has to offer. The 153-guestroom property, which opened in May, reflects the city's industrial roots and the transformation it has undergone, while the design embodies the creative spirit that has given the city new life and inspires guests to take a fresh look at the possibilities the town may hold. The hotel has 1,192 sq. ft. of meeting space.

Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls This new boutique hotel, which opened in March, is just blocks away from the roaring rapids of the Niagara River and Niagara Falls State Park – home to the world-famous waterfalls. More attractions are just minutes away, including Destination Niagara Visitor Center, Aquarium of Niagara, Maid of the Mist, Cave of the Winds and Seneca Niagara Casino . Located within steps of the Niagara Gorge, the Cambria Hotel, with 120 guestrooms and 960 sq. ft. of meeting space, is designed with local charm in mind, while highlighting upscale amenities that let guests make the most of their visit.

Cambria Hotel North Conway The perfect homebase for sunny and snowy journeys alike, Cambria North Conway is New Hampshire's newest gateway for White Mountain adventures. With 115 guestrooms, an indoor pool, 1,550 sq. ft. of meeting space, contemporary comforts, tastes of local flavors and close proximity to Mt. Washington , this hotel invites every explorer to recharge for everything tomorrow may bring. The hotel opened recently on June 6 .

Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach The Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach in Rehoboth, DE is where guests can make the most of their time visiting one of the most coveted destinations on the Eastern Seaboard. With 106 guestrooms and 6,400 sq. ft. of meeting space, the boutique hotel offers the premium amenities including an outdoor pool, spacious suites and unique destination-inspired décor guests would expect from an upscale hotel. This property, which opened in May, has created a getaway resort-feel, whether traveling near or far, and a classic, refined, and enticing interior with vintage beach nods, fit for any type of traveler.



These new properties, along with Choice's portfolio of brands including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Radisson RED, and others, are connected by the award-winning rewards program, Choice Privileges. Through the program, members can earn and redeem points at over 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands with locations in 45 countries and territories. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, cardholders can earn even more points faster, including on everyday purchases including gas and groceries.

Choice Hotels knows that while its franchisees are in business for themselves, they are never by themselves, with the operations and management systems and tools Choice provides. All owners and operators have access to Choice Hotel's suite of proprietary, cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with profitability tools including G3, a revenue management resource to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always-evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Cambria properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting spaces, and locally-inspired food and beverages. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with more than 70 hotels open in locations like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix. Cambria was ranked #1 in the upscale segment in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com . © 2024 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

