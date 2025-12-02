Choice Hotels International Announces 2025 Grant Recipients of "Your Community, Your Choice" Program, Donates Over $85,000 to Support Local Communities

The company celebrates its sixth year of the program where it has donated a combined total of $350,000 to local nonprofits nominated by its franchisees across the country.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its "Your Community, Your Choice" grant program. Through this program, Choice Hotels supports causes that are meaningful to hotel owners by offering grants to local nonprofit organizations. These grants have funded causes that address food security, veteran support, aid for abuse and trafficking victims, youth education, animal shelters, and more.

This year, Choice Hotels selected 15 hotels in the United States and four hotels in the Asia-Pacific region as the winners. Each nonprofit nominated by these hotels will receive up to $5,000 on behalf of their nominating hotel, bringing the total 2025 grants to over $85,000.

Since the program's launch in 2019, Choice Hotels has received hundreds of nominations and donated a total of $350,000 to local nonprofits through winning nominations from more than 80 hotels. "At Choice Hotels, we're inspired every day by the meaningful ways our hotels give back to their communities," said Megan Brumagim, Vice President, Upscale Brands and Chief Sustainability Officer, Choice Hotels International. "As we celebrate the sixth year of the 'Your Community, Your Choice' program, we're proud to support these outstanding nonprofits and the dedicated hotel teams who champion their missions. Together, we're building stronger communities and helping create a brighter future for all."

Each of the 2025 nonprofit winners were nominated by Choice Hotels franchisees who have a connection to the work and mission of these organizations in their communities. This year's "Your Community, Your Choice" grant recipients are:

As an advocate of local businesses since its founding, Choice Hotels places owners of its hotels at the center of everything it does. The Your Community, Your Choice program is one of many ways in which Choice Hotels empowers owners and operators to be engaged community members.

More information about the "Your Community, Your Choice" program can be found here: Your Community, Your Choice

For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Sustainability Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 650,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories.

