Choice Hotels International Announces 2025 Grant Recipients of "Your Community, Your Choice" Program, Donates Over $85,000 to Support Local Communities

The company celebrates its sixth year of the program where it has donated a combined total of $350,000 to local nonprofits nominated by its franchisees across the country.
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its "Your Community, Your Choice" grant program. Through this program, Choice Hotels supports causes that are meaningful to hotel owners by offering grants to local nonprofit organizations. These grants have funded causes that address food security, veteran support, aid for abuse and trafficking victims, youth education, animal shelters, and more.
This year, Choice Hotels selected 15 hotels in the United States and four hotels in the Asia-Pacific region as the winners. Each nonprofit nominated by these hotels will receive up to $5,000 on behalf of their nominating hotel, bringing the total 2025 grants to over $85,000.
Since the program's launch in 2019, Choice Hotels has received hundreds of nominations and donated a total of $350,000 to local nonprofits through winning nominations from more than 80 hotels. "At Choice Hotels, we're inspired every day by the meaningful ways our hotels give back to their communities," said Megan Brumagim, Vice President, Upscale Brands and Chief Sustainability Officer, Choice Hotels International. "As we celebrate the sixth year of the 'Your Community, Your Choice' program, we're proud to support these outstanding nonprofits and the dedicated hotel teams who champion their missions. Together, we're building stronger communities and helping create a brighter future for all."
Each of the 2025 nonprofit winners were nominated by Choice Hotels franchisees who have a connection to the work and mission of these organizations in their communities. This year's "Your Community, Your Choice" grant recipients are:
- Mom's House: Nominated by Traditions Hotel & Spa Johnson City – Binghamton, an Ascend Collection Hotel, funds will be donated to support and provide childcare for single parents in the community who are economically disadvantaged.
- Clearwater Beach Charity: Nominated by Dolphin Sands Clearwater Beach, an Ascend Collection Hotel, funds will be donated to support youth engagement, celebrate local artists, organize beach cleanups, and foster unity and cultural vitality.
- Westonwood Ranch: Nominated by Inn on Destin Harbor, an Ascend Collection Hotel, funds will be donated to provide life and vocational skills training for young adults with developmental differences.
- TOP Early Learning Centers: Nominated by WoodSpring Suites Broken Arrow, funds will be donated to provide early education for children from low-income families.
- Core Community Bourbon County (Youth Core Ministries): Nominated by Sleep Inn & Suites Fort Scott, funds will be donated to build a safe space and collaborative community for families experiencing trauma and poverty.
- Friends of Saguaro National Park: Nominated by Comfort Suites Tucson near Sabino Canyon, funds will be donated to maintain trails, control erosion, and safeguard native plants and wildlife in the Sonoran Desert ecosystem.
- Feed My Starving Children: Nominated by Country Inn & Suites Bloomington Mall of America, funds will be donated to develop and distribute nutritional meals to children in need worldwide.
- BCS Together: Nominated by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, College Station, TX, funds will be donated to provide resources and awareness for foster, adoptive, and kinship families.
- Open Arms (Council on Domestic Violence): Nominated by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Findlay, OH, funds will be donated to assist women in escaping domestic violence and spread resources and awareness throughout the community.
- Community Foundation of Lincoln County: Nominated by Elevate Hotel at Sierra Blanca Ruidoso, an Ascend Collection Hotel, funds will be donated to help distribute disaster relief donations and support individuals affected by house fires, evacuations, and flooding events.
- Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida: Nominated by WoodSpring Suites Orlando North – Maitland, funds will be donated to provide shelter, stability, and emotional support to those experiencing homelessness.
- St. Vincent de Paul Tampa: Nominated by WoodSpring Suites Tampa Airport North Veterans Expressway, funds will be donated to provide meals, shelter, and emotional support to those facing homelessness, food insecurity, and financial hardship.
- Raksha Inc.: Nominated by Quality Inn Duluth – Atlanta Northeast, funds will be donated to support healing, empowerment, and justice for South Asian American survivors of violence.
- MilVet — Military & Veteran Support Services: Nominated by Comfort Inn & Suites Murrieta Temecula Wine Country, funds will be donated to serve veterans and military families through a veterans' pantry, care-package operations, and emergency support.
- The Starr Project: Nominated by WoodSpring Suites Greenville Haywood Mall, funds will be donated to support those at risk of suicide and strengthen communities through outreach, training, and resilience programming.
- Four Reasons Why: Nominated by Comfort Inn The Lakes, Mount Gambier, South Australia, funds will be donated to provide food, clothing, household goods, and emotional support resources to local families and individuals experiencing hardship.
- Warrina Domestic Violence and Family Services Coffs Harbour: Nominated by Quality Hotel City Centre, Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, funds will be donated to provide vital support and counseling to women and children affected by domestic violence.
- Geelong Mums (Our Village): Nominated by Bayside Geelong, an Ascend Collection Hotel, Geelong, Victoria, funds will be donated to support vulnerable families in the community by providing essential baby and children's items and organizing redistribution of pre-loved goods.
- Aspire Canterbury: Disability Support Services: Nominated by Hotel Elms Christchurch, Christchurch, South Island, funds will be donated to empower disabled people, the elderly, and their families to live independently and participate fully in the community.
As an advocate of local businesses since its founding, Choice Hotels places owners of its hotels at the center of everything it does. The Your Community, Your Choice program is one of many ways in which Choice Hotels empowers owners and operators to be engaged community members.
More information about the "Your Community, Your Choice" program can be found here: Your Community, Your Choice
For more information on Choice Hotels' social responsibility efforts, access Choice's latest Sustainability Report here: https://investor.choicehotels.com/esg/esg-documents/default.aspx
About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 650,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com
SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.
Share this article