Cambria Hotels Continues United States Expansion With Suburban Detroit Opening

The Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township is located at 50741 Corporate Drive in Shelby Township, Michigan. Ideally situated for business and leisure travelers, the property is nearby Cherry Creek Corporate Park; the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site, an event venue hosting farmers markets, car shows and more; Cherry Creek Golf Course; Jimmy John's Field, home to four independent league baseball teams; Mae Stecker Park, which includes Heritage Garden; and the General Motors Technical Center. The hotel also offers convenient access to Michigan Highway, so guests can take a short drive to downtown Detroit where they can visit several national corporate headquarters, including Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and Quicken Loans, as well as take in events when safely permitted at the TCF Convention Center, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field.

"The opening of the Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township is a tremendous example of the hard work put in by all Cambria stakeholders to increase the brand's footprint around the U.S., even while facing a challenging travel and construction environment. As a result of these efforts, guests across the country can experience upscale local gems in even more of their favorite locations as they return to travel," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We appreciate the construction, management and development teams such as Koucar Management that bring these Cambria projects to life, and look forward to finishing the year strong by adding more Cambria hotels in key markets."

The Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

On-site dining, Verona by Fabio Viviani , featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

, featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options. Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool.

Locally inspired design décor, weaving together the modern grit of Detroit with a vintage flare and paying homage to famous historical cars.

with a vintage flare and paying homage to famous historical cars. Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

1,500-square feet of multi-function meeting and event space.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The Cambria Hotel Detroit-Shelby Township was developed by Koucar Management, which is also working to build the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, as well as additional Cambria hotels in Portland, Maine and Washington, D.C. There are currently over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with 80 hotels in the pipeline.

About Cambria Hotels ®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Koucar Management, LLC

Koucar Management is a privately held, Michigan-based company with a diverse portfolio of holdings and investments. Our wide spectrum of business activities includes: general contracting, construction management, land development, residential, commercial and industrial construction, hotel, restaurant and property management, real estate services and equipment leasing. Koucar Management has an investment strategy that firmly focuses on expansion within existing industries, bringing new vitality to acquired businesses and laying the groundwork for new ventures. With our recognized management strengths and ample financial resources, Koucar Management is providing growth capital and other resources to its portfolio of companies, with a collective pipeline in excess of $300 million. Our vision is clear; motivated, skilled partners & employees, significant financial strength and stability, a willingness to look beyond conventional performance measurements and an untiring commitment to our customers. Since our founding, we have viewed obstacles as opportunities, placed a premium on sweat equity and sought out affiliates and individuals who share our passion for excellence. Working together, we guarantee the best is yet to come. Visit www.koucar.com.

