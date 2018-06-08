Cambria Hotels Debuts Newest Property in Downtown Asheville, N.C.

Located at 15 Page Avenue, the Cambria Hotel Downtown Asheville is in the heart of the city, just minutes from award-winning restaurants, craft breweries, art galleries, music venues, and the iconic Biltmore Estate. The hotel is also nearby to the Mission Health and GE Aviation corporations.

The property is home to Hemingway's Cuba, a Cuban restaurant and rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the mountains. Antonio O. Fraga, Sr., president and founder of FIRC Group, Inc., which developed this hotel, brought his Cuban roots to Asheville with authentic Cuban cuisine and "the birth of the Cuban Daquiri."

"The Cambria Hotel Downtown Asheville was inspired by the city's thriving craft beer scene, unique culinary presence and flourishing arts culture. The hotel's décor and offerings bring the city to guests with authentic design and locally sourced food and beverage options," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "Cambria Hotels understands that today's travelers are experience-hungry and strive to maximize their time, which is exactly what we deliver to Cambria hotels with modern essentials and little luxuries."

The hotel features several additional hallmarks of the Cambria guest experience, including:

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary, sophisticated guest rooms with plush bedding

Handcrafted food options

Open-air terrace

State-of-the-art fitness center

3,400 square feet of multi-function work spaces

FIRC Group, Inc. is a family-owned and operated real estate development company.

"Asheville is no longer just one of the country's top leisure destinations. Today's Asheville is a vibrant community, making it a great place to live and to do business. The Cambria Hotel Downtown Asheville provides access to all the region has to offer, for visitors and locals alike. The experience each guest receives when they stay with us truly represents genuine, heart-felt hospitality offered by a family-owned business," said Fraga, Sr. "We want every guest to feel like they're receiving something more than the standard hotel stay. They are experiencing our unmatched Fraga family hospitality and we are proud to be a part of their memories of Asheville."

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About FIRC Group, Inc.

FIRC Group, Inc. is a full service real estate company with offices in Florida and North Carolina. Family owned and operated since 1979, FIRC, headquartered in Asheville, NC, develops and manages properties in Hospitality, Commercial, Residential and Office. In addition, FIRC offers the following real estate services: acquisitions, management, leasing, brokerage, and tenant representation, putting their experience and expertise to work for their clients.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambria-hotels-debuts-newest-property-in-downtown-asheville-nc-300662352.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

