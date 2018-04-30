Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to "Travel Like a Boss"

In collaboration with survey platform Pollfish, Cambria Hotels surveyed 1,000 American employees who travel for business, ages 30 to 49, with a household income of over $75,000.

More than 60 percent of business travelers believe that the definition of boss means something different today, and nearly 85 percent stated that you can effectively lead others without the title of boss.

Dated perceptions of the word boss have evolved, and boss is now viewed as a positive term used in connection with empowerment. In fact, 70 percent of those surveyed responded that being a boss is as much about inner strength and confidence as it is about leading others.

How Do Business Travelers "Travel Like a Boss"?

When traveling for business, most people value being in control of their free time and discovering new places. Cambria Hotels helps modern business travelers "travel like a boss" by allowing them to make the most of their business travel with central locations, offering proximity to dining, entertainment and cultural experiences, and encouraging guests to enjoy mini-luxuries without guilt.

"The Cambria Hotels brand caters to travelers who believe that time and experiences are the new luxury," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "Traveling like a boss isn't about flying first class or staying in an overpriced hotel. It's about having the confidence to own and maximize your time when you're on the road."

Committed to delivering a genuine sense of place and offering approachable indulgences, Cambria Hotels allows guests to treat themselves. Properties offer distinct experiences that make every stay feel like an upgrade through compelling designs, modern guest rooms that are both spacious and comfortable, spa-like bathrooms, and locally-sourced, freshly prepared food and craft beer. The hotels also include multi-function meeting spaces and workout facilities, and several hotels feature rooftop bars and pools.

Cambria Hotels has recently experienced rapid growth. The brand has more than 35 hotels across the United States in popular urban markets, such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Nashville, Dallas and Philadelphia.

