Cambria Hotels Grows South Carolina Presence With Rock Hill Opening

The Cambria Hotel Rock Hill – University Center is situated at 354 Technology Center Way in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A cornerstone of the new University Center Knowledge Park development, the hotel connects Winthrop University to the cultural heart of Rock Hill's Old Town Historic District, which includes restaurants, retailers, shops and historic sites. In addition, the property is located next door to the new Rock Hill Sports & Events Center and is a short drive to York Technical College, the South Carolina National Guard Training Center, the billion-dollar NFL Carolina Panthers headquarters and training facility project, the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track, and the city of Charlotte, where guests can find a variety of exciting dining, nightlife and entertainment options.

"South Carolina is known for its high standard of hospitality and a myriad of travel experiences — from picturesque beaches and camping in state parks to rich history, culture and a top-notch food scene — making it the perfect home for several Cambria hotels," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "As guests continue to return to travel, we're thrilled to bring the brand to more of their favorite destinations this year, with our recently opened Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Washington, D.C. hotels, but also in culture-rich locations like Los Angeles and Napa, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Orlando, Florida. That way, travelers can unwind with our upscale amenities and feel a sense of space and place on their next adventure."

The Cambria Hotel Rock Hill – University Center features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding. Suites with fridges and stovetops are also available.

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool and 354 SkyBar, the hotel's rooftop bar.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

State-of-the-art health and wellness center.

3,500-square feet of multi-function meeting space, including a rooftop bar with outdoor seating.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The Cambria Hotel Rock Hill – University Center was developed by Sand Hospitality, LLC, an experienced hotel and commercial real estate owner and developer, with more than two dozen properties open across nine states. There are currently over 55 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Houston, and Phoenix, with 80 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

