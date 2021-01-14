Cambria Hotels Introduces Oceanside Property In Fort Lauderdale

Located at 2231 North Ocean Boulevard, the Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach is steps from the Atlantic Ocean, offering picturesque views and convenient access to The Strip, the city's popular waterfront promenade with dining and retail options. The hotel is also near the Broward County Convention Center; Port Everglades, one of the world's busiest cruise terminals; Hugh Taylor Birch State Park; Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park; and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. Several corporate headquarters are close by to the property, including DHL Solutions America, SATO Global Solutions and Spirit Airlines.

"In the midst of winter, we're pleased to bring another Cambria hotel to the Sunshine State, where guests can experience warm weather and unwind outdoors at the pool or beach. Further, our hotels are designed to keep people well connected during their stay, so they can take advantage of 'workcations' and be reinvigorated by the beauty of their environment, whether working from our rooftops and outdoor, open spaces, or publicly, private, cocooning indoor spaces," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Cambria maintained a solid cadence of openings during a challenging 2020, and for 2021, we're looking forward to three additional hotels planned to open in February across the country."

The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including and outdoor pool and rooftop bar with stunning ocean views.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach was developed by Hotel Motel Inc., which is owned by Jai and Jessica Motwani, experienced developers with several hotels in South Florida and the Midwest. There are currently over 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 80 hotels in the pipeline.

About Hotel Motel Inc.

Hotel Motel Inc. is a full-service real estate investment and development firm located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Its primary focus is on hotel, resort and mixed-use development but also has investments in multi-family residential, condominiums, retail and office. For more information, visit hotelmotelinc.com.

