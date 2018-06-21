Cambria Hotels Introduces Philadelphia's Newest Hotel

The Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown - Center City is located at 219 S. Broad St., on the Avenue of the Arts by the theater district and other cultural institutions. The hotel will house Del Frisco's Grille on the ground floor and is within walking distance to popular restaurants and retail shops as well as the Kimmel Center, Academy of the Arts, Rittenhouse Square Park, Reading Terminal Market, City Hall, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The property is also conveniently located for business travelers, with the Comcast and Aramark headquarters nearby, as well as many other corporations.

"The City of Brotherly Love is steeped in rich culture and history with an enviable food and craft beer scene. The Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown – Center City allows modern travelers to immerse themselves in the essence of the city. As a newly constructed building, the property is the newest hotel on Broad Street and offers upscale amenities, thoughtfully-inspired local design, and will have the only rooftop bar and restaurant on the street," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels.

The Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown - Center City features several hallmarks of the Cambria brand with all the essentials and little luxuries guests need to maximize their stay, including:

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with plush bedding

Handcrafted food and beverage options

A selection of hyper-local beers on tap

Rooftop bar and restaurant with scenic views of Philadelphia

Locally inspired designs, including art commissioned by Philadelphia -based artist and illustrator Hawk Krall

-based artist and illustrator Hawk Krall A fully-equipped fitness center

2,500 square feet of multi-function meeting space and business center

"On the heels of a record travel year for the city in 2017, the Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown - Center City is the perfect addition to the heart of our beloved city. This property truly breaks the mold on historic Broad Street with its modern design and amenities. Guests and locals alike will be able to enjoy our several onsite dining options," said Jim Pearlstein, president of Pearl Properties.

Cambria Hotels is franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies. The Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown - Center City was developed in collaboration with Pearl Properties and Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company.

About Cambria Hotels

Cambria® Hotels are designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 35 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and, as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Pearl Properties

Pearl Properties, LLC (Pearl) is a full-service real estate company engaged in the development, acquisition, and management of mixed-use properties throughout the Philadelphia Metropolitan area. With expertise in development, construction, acquisitions, property leasing, physical property management, and asset management, Pearl has assembled a portfolio of mixed-use assets in irreplaceable locations. To learn more, visit www.pearl-properties.com.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development, ownership, and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades partnering with owners and its investors on more than $2.5 billion in premium branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third-party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality, and a hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability. Learn more at www.concordhotels.com.

