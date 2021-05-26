Cambria Hotels Makes Waves With Ocean City, Maryland Debut

"We cannot wait for travelers to join us at this resort-style waterfront destination, especially with Memorial Day weekend around the corner to kick off the start of summer," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Whether travelers are looking to hang out at the beach all day or experience the many attractions of this vibrant oceanside town, the Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront offers locally inspired and design forward touches and upscale amenities to help them stay at their best, including a rooftop bar overlooking the ocean, indoor heated pool, fine dining and guestrooms with private balconies that provide picturesque sunset views of the water."

Located at 13 Saint Louis Ave., in Ocean City, the hotel is just steps from the boardwalk and the Inlet, which are home to a variety of summer concerts and special events. Guests can also walk to two classic beachside amusement parks and many shopping options along the shore, and can easily drive to other attractions like the Outlets Ocean City shopping center, Splash Mountain Water Park and Northside Park. The hotel's central location also provides easy access to Ocean City Town Skatepark, as well as some of the area's most popular restaurants.

The hotel features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including a rooftop bar with panoramic bay views, indoor heated pool and hot tub, seasonal outdoor pool, and outdoor recreational area with fire pits and yard games.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, plush bedding and private balconies, all of which overlook the Isle of Wight Bay and its sunset views.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining at The View at Croppers Landing with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, now also including to-go options. In addition, the hotel will feature Spain , a rooftop Spanish wine bar and tapas restaurant, opening in June.

, a rooftop Spanish wine bar and tapas restaurant, opening in June. More than 2,400 square feet of multi-function meeting and event space.

State-of-the-art fitness center with waterfront views.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

The eight-story, 137-room Cambria Hotel Ocean City - Bayfront is the brand's fourth property in Maryland, including Cambria hotels in Arundel Mills, College Park and Rockville. The property was developed by Tauhid Islam of PiNNacle Hospitality Group and Mihir Wankawala of The Wankawala Organization.

There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The upscale brand participates in Choice's award-winning loyalty program, Choice Privileges, which offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

About Cambria Hotels ®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

www.choicehotels.com

