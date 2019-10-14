Cambria Hotels Named A Top Brand For Business Travelers

"Cambria meets the demand of today's time-starved, modern business travelers with hotels in central locations near corporations, convention centers and city attractions," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Guests truly love and value the brand, and we can't wait for even more travelers to experience Cambria Hotels as we fast approach 50 open hotels from coast to coast."

Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels, added: "Cambria's recent honors show that business travelers and corporate travel buyers recognize the value proposition of Choice Hotels and the purpose-built Cambria brand. Choice's years of strategic investments in our brands, technology and loyalty program were made with one goal in mind: to provide everything today's business travelers want and need to make their lives easier on the road."

Choice Hotels recently announced a new slate of benefits tailored to business travelers exclusively for guests staying at Cambria Hotels. Choice Privileges members who book a qualifying Cambria hotel stay may earn three new benefits on top of their regular rewards:

Cambria credit : Earn a $10 credit with every qualifying stay to use at the Cambria marketplace or restaurant.

: Earn a credit with every qualifying stay to use at the marketplace or restaurant. Double Your Extras rewards : Each qualifying stay that includes at least one weeknight — any Sunday through Thursday night — comes with double the Your Extras rewards. Members can choose to earn twice the credit to spend at Starbucks, Amazon or Uber or select twice the Choice Privileges points or airline miles.

: Each qualifying stay that includes at least one weeknight — any Sunday through Thursday night — comes with the Your Extras rewards. Members can choose to earn twice the credit to spend at Starbucks, Amazon or Uber or select twice the Choice Privileges points or airline miles. Diamond Elite Status Jump: Business travelers who stay at the Cambria brand just once — and who participate in other hotel loyalty programs — are eligible to have their status upgraded to Diamond Elite. In addition to coming with extra perks, including a 50% elite point bonus, complimentary room upgrades, and an elite welcome gift or bonus points at participating U.S. hotels, Diamond Elite status is another way Choice is recognizing corporate travelers for their business. Guests must have a qualifying stay on Sept. 9, 2019 , or after to be eligible for Diamond Elite Status Jump (and must not have had their status previously upgraded).

There are more than 45 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year in top-tier markets, including Boston, Houston, Milwaukee and Anaheim, California. In addition, Cambria's pipeline of more than 80 hotels makes it one of the top hotel brands expanding in North America, as recently ranked by Top Hotel News.

