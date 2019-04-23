Cambria Hotels Opens Second Location In Charleston, South Carolina

The upscale hotel is just minutes from the Historic Downtown District, where guests can explore the city's main attractions by foot or horse-drawn carriage, including the Charleston City Market, Riley Waterfront Park, Historic King Street, the South Carolina Aquarium, and the Dock Street Theatre. The hotel is also convenient to the Charleston International Airport, The Citadel, College of Charleston, Medical University of South Carolina, Roper Hospital, the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Hospital, and Folly Beach.

"Charleston is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and hosts approximately 7 million visitors annually, making it a prime location to welcome multiple Cambria hotels," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Guests will love the hotel's central location and unique design inspired by the city's rich history and Southern charm, including an oyster shell countertop in the bar and guestroom murals of the city's beloved pineapple fountain, an international symbol of hospitality."

The Cambria Hotel Riverview features upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

The Ripley Grill, featuring a contemporary take on regional favorites, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails

Multi-function meeting space capable of accommodating up to 100 people

State-of-the-art fitness center

Outdoor pool, terrace and firepits

Locally inspired design

Free parking and shuttle to locations within five miles

The hotel was developed by RREAF Holdings, a commercial real estate firm and will be managed by New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a leading third-party hotel management firm.

"With its charm, local shops, beaches, and renowned cuisine, it's no wonder why Charleston was ranked number one for eight-straight years by Conde Nast Traveler as the top tourism destination in the country," said Kip Snowden, CEO of RREAF Holdings. "We look forward to building on that recognition and providing visitors with an experience that exceeds their expectations with all of the upscale amenities that make for a memorable stay."

The Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview joins the Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant - Charleston, which opened in July 2018. Several other Cambria hotels are in the pipeline across the Palmetto state, including in Fort Mill, Greenville, Summerville, and Spartanburg.

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments.

RREAF Holdings is a privately-held commercial real estate firm based in Dallas, Texas. Formed in 2010 to develop high quality projects, create programmatic acquisition platforms and provide superior service and value to a wide range of investors from institutional capital partners to high net worth individuals, RREAF has a history of success in the acquisition, development, asset management, ownership, repositioning, and financing of complex real estate projects throughout the United States.

Shelton Connecticut-based New Castle Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning independent third-party hotel manager, owner and developer with 21hotels and resorts and more than 3,000 rooms under contract or in development. New Castle's growing portfolio of hotels spans nine states and two Canadian provinces, including several historic landmark hotels and resorts. The privately-held company was established by Chairman Emeritus David Buffam in 1980 and consistently ranks among the top hotel management and development companies in North America.

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

