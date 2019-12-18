Cambria Hotels Plans New York And Texas Expansion

"These agreements reinforce Choice Hotels' commitment to growing our upscale presence in high barrier-to-entry, top-tier markets with world-class developers," said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Our robust development pipeline, including these two new agreements, is proof that developers appreciate Cambria's ability to offer a localized guest experience that truly sets us apart from our competition."

The Lone Star State is already home to six Cambria hotels and there are 10 more in the pipeline in top locations such as Dallas, downtown Austin, The Domain in Austin, Irving and Waco. For its part, New York City offers four open Cambria Hotels in the metropolitan area, while the Niagara Falls hotel will be the first upstate location.

Cambria Hotel Austin Airport : Slated to open in 2021 and developed by W2 SF Airport Hospitality Business LP, an affiliate of W2 Real Estate Partners, the 127-room hotel will be situated at 7800 E. Ben White Blvd. near the Austin Bergstrom International Airport and just minutes from downtown Austin . The hotel's location will place it near "Silicon Hills," where many high-tech companies operate, including Apple, Google, Facebook, Dell, Oracle and Silicon Laboratories. Guests will also have access to the popular South by Southwest (SXSW) festival each year, a conglomerate of film, interactive media, music and conferences. Additional points of interest near the future hotel include the Circuit of the Americas raceway, the Austin360 Amphitheater, the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas State Capitol.

Cambria hotels are designed for today's time-starved travelers looking for moments to connect to people and places through modern conveniences. The Austin and Niagara Falls hotels will feature the following upscale amenities:

Locally inspired, contemporary design and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, specialty cocktails and small bites.

Multi-function meeting space.

State-of-the-art fitness centers.

The Austin property will include an outdoor pool.

"As we close out a record year in which we opened 11 Cambria hotels — together representing 1,700 upscale rooms — these new franchise agreements are a sign that Choice will continue to bring the Cambria brand to even more top markets around the country," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We've listened closely to our guests as the brand has grown, which is why we offer hotels in prime locations near corporate businesses and city attractions as well as upscale amenities that allow them to maximize their time on the road."

There are 50 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels/.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

W2 Real Estate Partners

W2 Real Estate Partners is an experienced, highly regarded Austin TX based real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of commercial and multifamily real estate properties. The company is focused on superior product execution and on finding opportunities at the front end of localized real estate cycles when returns are at their greatest. W2 Real Estate Partners is the successor to the commercial and multifamily development operations of Simmons Vedder Partners, and the principals have worked together for over a decade as partners in SVP's commercial and multifamily ventures. As a result of the varied backgrounds of our principals, our core competence is wide. We have successfully developed vertical mixed-use, office, warehouse, multi-family, student housing, senior housing, billboards, and land. The company has been responsible for the development and acquisition of over 8,000,000 square feet of office, industrial and residential projects with an aggregate value of over $2 Billion; these projects span such markets as Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, and Washington D.C. Through prudent speculation and careful research, W2 Real Estate Partners continues to pursue top locations in underserved markets for commercial and residential development with a primary focus in the Central Texas markets.

About Plati Niagara Inc.

Plati Niagara Inc. is a development company owned by the Strangio family, including veteran hoteliers Antonio, Frank and Anthony Strangio. The Strangio family has a strong track record in the Niagara Falls hospitality market, and currently operate the Wingate by Wyndham and Quality Inn in the city. With almost 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the Strangio family is very involved in the local community and are proud of Niagara Falls, their hometown, and proud of being a part of the city's resurgence.

