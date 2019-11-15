Cambria Hotels Unveils Downtown Boston Location with VIP Event

Executives from the hotel brand franchisor Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH ) attended the event and delivered formal remarks highlighting the hotel's unique design and ideal location to commemorate the occasion. Representatives from the hotel's Boston-based owner, City Point Capital, and architect, RODE Architects Inc., also attended the celebration.

"Local authenticity coupled with little luxuries are hallmarks of Cambria Hotels and this property – a true gem in our system – is a gleaming example of what the brand is all about," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Boston's first Cambria underscores our commitment to growing the brand in urban markets where modern travelers want to be most. Boston, home to some of the nation's most renowned corporations, universities and cultural attractions, exudes both rich tradition and progressive modernity, and the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston puts experience-hungry guests at the center of it all."

The Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston features design-forward amenities that bring the essence of Boston to life for modern travelers, including:

A 4,000-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge that offers expansive, unobstructed city views and a full-service menu, including weekend brunch.

Antique books, 20th century typewriters, marble finishes, and hues of emerald green throughout the lobby, restaurant, and bar invite modern guests to reimagine the great libraries and reading rooms of the city's past.

Stylish guest rooms, featuring walnut-finished platform beds with plush linens, modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and spa-like bathrooms. Each guestroom is also uniquely adorned with quotes from famous New England literature, such as the Scarlet Letter and The Bell Jar, and master Massachusetts -based storytellers including Henry David Thoreau, Louisa May Alcott, and Ralph Waldo Emerson .

-based storytellers including Henry David Thoreau, Louisa May Alcott, and . Multifunction event space with a two-story glass wall overlooking the city skyline for up to 200 people — ideal for weddings or corporate events.

Six West, the hotel's onsite bar and café with outdoor seating, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a focus on breakfast-to-go for busy travelers.

Digital plant installation by London-based artist Simon Heijdens, bringing natural elements into the hotel's urban location. Floor-to-ceiling windows, bright foliage and palettes of soft greys throughout the property also bring the city's deep ties to nature and the nearby Harbor to life.

A 2,400-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center.

A visible addition to the South Boston skyline at 6 West Broadway, the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston is located within walking distance of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the city's rapidly developing Seaport District — which, in addition to offering numerous shopping, dining, and cultural attractions, is home to major corporations including General Electric, Gillette, and Amazon's regional technology office. The hotel sits directly across from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Red Line T station, providing easy access to all points in the city, Cambridge, and Boston Logan International Airport.

There are currently 48 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace for a record-breaking openings year in 2019 and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels, including soon-to-open locations in Phoenix and Anaheim, California.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 125 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 50 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated developments and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability, cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

