Cambria Welcomes First Hotel in Milwaukee

This milestone was celebrated with an Oktoberfest-themed event, a nod to the region's history and Cambria's signature local craft beer program. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, guests enjoyed performances from Milwaukee-based musicians, area-inspired fare from nearby restaurants and craft beers from Lakefront Brewery, MobCraft Beer Brewery, Third Space Brewing, O'so Brewing Company and Milwaukee Brewing Company – all local breweries featured on the hotel's seasonal bar menu. Property tours further highlighted the hotel's community influences, including design elements and artwork that reflect the area's wooded parks, regional flora and unique freshwater history. Event attendees also had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, hosted by Cambria, to benefit Feed the Children , a nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger.

"The official opening of Milwaukee's first Cambria hotel underscores our commitment to bringing the brand and its little luxuries to even more of our guests' favorite cities coast-to-coast," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Cambria Hotel Downtown Milwaukee puts travelers at the center of Milwaukee, a city steeped in rich tradition, culture and charm. Whether guests are visiting for business or leisure – or for next year's national athletic and political events – we know the Cambria Hotel Downtown Milwaukee, like the city that surrounds it, will be a premier Midwest destination for experience-hungry travelers."

The new hotel features upscale amenities and little luxuries that appeal to modern travelers, including:

A full-service gourmet bar and restaurant, complete with regional cuisine, small bites, local craft beers and custom cocktails

Multi-function meeting space for approximately 100 people

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

An indoor heated pool

A state-of-the-art fitness center

An outdoor courtyard

Located at 503 N. Plankinton Ave., the Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown provides easy access to the region's top business and entertainment destinations, including the Wisconsin Center convention complex, the Harley-Davidson Museum and Fiserv Forum arena. The hotel is situated a short drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and near major national and regional corporations, including Harley-Davidson, Johnson Controls, GE Healthcare and MillerCoors. Steps from the hotel is the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, one of the busiest Amtrak stations in the Midwest, and the city's major rail and bus transportation hub.

There are currently more than 45 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, such as Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace for a record-breaking openings year in 2019 and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels, including soon-to-open properties in Anaheim, Calif. and Bloomington, Minn.

About Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown

Part of Choice Hotels International, Inc., and serving as the only Cambria Hotel in Southeastern Wisconsin, Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown is centrally located in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, which is gearing up for the 2020 Democratic National Convention and 2020 Ryder Cup, and just minutes from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, the shores of Lake Michigan and the RiverWalk District. Catering to leisure and business travelers alike, Cambria Milwaukee offers an upscale and modern experience with personalized service and the finest amenities. Finding inspiration from Milwaukee's eclectic and diverse community, the property holds 132 guest rooms, 1,500 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, intimate outdoor courtyard and locally inspired restaurant and bar. For more information, please visit https://www.cambriamilwaukee.com/.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Boston, Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

