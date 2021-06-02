Cambrian Asset Management Appoints Joe Duldulao as VP of Finance

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. ("Cambrian"), a quantitative investment firm specializing in digital assets, today announced the appointment of Joe Duldulao, CPA as VP of Finance. In this newly created role, Joe will be responsible for managing all of the firm's accounting and treasury operations. He reports to Cambrian's Co-CIO and CFO, Jay Posner, and will be working closely with the broader senior leadership team.

Joe has over 14 years of accounting and operations experience. He joined Cambrian from HC Global Fund Services, where he was Executive Director and fund administration account lead for more than twenty alternative investment managers with hedge fund, private equity, venture capital, fund of funds and digital asset offerings. Prior to HC Global, he was a Senior Controller at Agile Fund Solutions and an audit manager at Rothstein Kass.

"I am thrilled to welcome Joe to our growing team," said Martin Green, Co-CIO and CEO of Cambrian. "Having known and worked with him for almost a decade, I am confident that Joe's integrity, competence and attention to detail will be invaluable as we continue to further our mission of being the premier quantitative investment firm focused on digital assets."

"I have great respect for the platform that Martin, Jay and the Cambrian team have built over the past four years and I am excited to join the firm at such a pivotal time in its growth and evolution," said Joe. "I look forward to working with the team as Cambrian continues to scale and establish itself as a leader in the digital asset ecosystem."

Cambrian focuses on trading liquid digital assets, including Bitcoin and Ether. Backed by the Firm's proprietary data-driven probabilistic models, rigorous risk management systems, and automated trade execution capabilities, the Firm seeks to generate exceptional risk-adjusted returns while remaining focused on limiting downside risks.

Cambrian's systems are specifically designed with the goal of asymmetrically insulating investors from losses due to the many large drawdowns inherent in the digital asset space, while providing material exposure to significant upside price movements.

About Cambrian Asset Management, Inc.

Cambrian Asset Management, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is a digital asset investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Firm employs a quantitative, data driven approach designed to generate superior risk adjusted returns uncorrelated to other asset classes. Cambrian's senior team has complementary and deep experience in technology, finance, and science. For more information, visit: https://www.cambrianasset.com/ .

