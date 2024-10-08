Cambridge and HP launch search for top EdTech innovators in Europe

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Improvements in education technology can positively impact the quality and equity of learning. Learning with technology has the potential to create societies that are not only more inclusive and prosperous, but also ensure that young people are equipped with the skills they need for their careers.

HP and Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) are expanding their Education Technology (EdTech) Fellowship and are looking for leaders from Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia to join their Fellowship. The selected applicants will examine their regions' unique contexts.

About the HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship

The HP Cambridge Partnership for Education EdTech Fellowship is a hybrid programme designed by Cambridge and HP for government leaders responsible for entire education systems, with the potential to impact millions of learners.

Through a five-month hybrid study programme, that also includes a residential week in Cambridge and inclusion in an alumni network, the Fellowship supports leaders to develop effective technology solutions to their biggest challenges.

Cambridge and HP have welcomed leaders from Africa, Asia and the Gulf region as 'Fellows' to date. Data shows that Africa and Gulf Fellows alone have impacted nearly 4 million teachers and students so far.

Supporting education leaders to address their biggest challenges

The EdTech Fellowship empowers education leaders from the region to tackle some of their most pressing issues in giving all children a high-quality education, such as:

Inadequate teacher training in digital tools;

Lack of digital material for disadvantaged groups, particularly in rural areas, where access to technology remains limited;

Identifying policy gaps and building frameworks for EdTech solutions as well as securing funding for EdTech projects;

A shortage of culturally relevant digital content that reflects students' diverse needs.

The Fellowship also seeks to demystify AI. Leaders will explore how they can use AI effectively and ethically to improve education.

By providing mentorship, talks, hands-on projects, and opportunities for global collaboration, the Fellowship will support leaders from Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia to develop scalable solutions that meet the needs of their schools and societies.

Steve King, Head of Education Reform, Partnership for Education, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: "In Central Europe, Eastern Europe and in Central Asia I constantly observe fast-paced change in education. We're excited to bring more fresh, pioneering minds into the EdTech Fellowship. I'm confident that we can bring together some incredible people who will be at the forefront of change and innovation in the future."

Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Leader, HP, said: "Our EdTech Fellows are phenomenal people and leaders. They're driving powerful shared understanding of how to use EdTech effectively while remaining highly responsive to local contexts. We're thrilled to invite leading innovators from Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia into this growing community."

Call for applications

Applications are now open. Fully funded scholarships are available, allowing leaders to participate without financial barriers.

For more information on how to apply visit https://edtechfellowship.cambridge.org.

