Cambridge Biotherapies Expands Innovative Services with Ketamine Infusions for Opioid-Free Pain Management

BEVERLY, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Biotherapies™, a leading mental health treatment provider in Massachusetts, proudly announces the launch of Ketamine Infusions for Pain and Headache Management, now available at all locations.

This new service underscores the organization's commitment to providing revolutionary treatments that can significantly improve the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic pain and migraine headaches.

Innovative Pain Management Solution

Cambridge Biotherapies' Ketamine Infusions for Pain Management positions the facility as a leader in innovative pain management solutions, offering patients access to a treatment modality with proven effectiveness in alleviating chronic pain and migraine headaches. As one of the fastest growing psychiatrist-led facilities offering ketamine infusion treatments in Boston and the surrounding areas, Cambridge Biotherapies provides a unique, holistic experience in a homey and comfortable setting.

Addressing the Growing Mental Health Crisis in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is facing a growing mental health crisis, with increasing numbers of residents seeking effective treatment for mental health and chronic pain conditions. By expanding services across all locations in Amherst, Beverly, and Cambridge, Cambridge Biotherapies is committed to meeting the rising demand for comprehensive mental health care. The addition of Ketamine Infusions for Pain and Headache Management is a direct response to the need for innovative, effective treatment options in the region.

Ketamine for pain is an emerging treatment option, providing a direct alternative to opioids amidst the opioid crisis, with controlled pain management. Access to Effective Treatment : Patients gain access to a new, effective treatment option that may provide relief where other methods have failed.

: Patients gain access to a new, effective treatment option that may provide relief where other methods have failed. Commitment to Cutting-Edge Treatment: This launch demonstrates Cambridge Biotherapies' dedication to continually providing advanced treatment options that can improve patients' quality of life.

According to recent studies, Ketamine Infusions have shown significant effectiveness in reducing pain for patients with various chronic pain conditions. A study published in the Journal of Pain Research found that 75% of patients with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) experienced significant pain relief after receiving Ketamine Infusions. Additionally, research indicates reduced overall opioid use compared to control groups, highlighting ketamine's potential as a safer pain management option.

"At Cambridge Biotherapies, we are dedicated to transforming mental health and pain management by offering the most innovative and effective treatments available," said Daniel Brenner, M.D., Founder and Medical Director of Cambridge Biotherapies. "Our new Ketamine Infusions for Pain Management provide hope and relief for patients who have struggled with chronic pain, giving them a new lease on life."

With over 50 million Americans seeking mental health treatment annually, the addition of Ketamine Infusions for Pain Management provides an essential service that addresses both mental health and chronic pain, offering holistic care that integrates mental and physical health support.

For more information and to schedule a no-charge consultation, visit CambridgeBiotherapies.com or call (888) 646-0566.

About Cambridge Biotherapies

Cambridge Biotherapies™ is a leading private mental health treatment center committed to redefining mental health care. Led by Harvard-trained Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer, Daniel Brenner, M.D., their multi-specialty team specializes in groundbreaking treatments such as Accelerated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Ketamine Infusion Therapy, and Psychedelic Therapy, in addition to traditional Medication Management and Psychotherapy. With three locations and recognition as one of Massachusetts's fastest-growing mental health providers, Cambridge Biotherapies is dedicated to providing leading-edge treatments and transforming lives.

